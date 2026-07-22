Southampton coach Tonda Eckert charged by FA over 'spygate' scandal

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July 22 - Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has been charged by the FA for his role in the "spygate scandal", with the English soccer body alleging he authorised the observation of training sessions of rivals Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough last season.

An Independent Disciplinary Commission said in May that Eckert had admitted to signing off on the plan, which led to Southampton's expulsion from the Championship playoff final.

Following its investigation, the FA charged Eckert with misconduct for an alleged breach of Rule E3.1.

Eckert has until July 28 to respond, the FA said in an X post on Wednesday.

"Tonda and the club will continue to cooperate fully and openly with The FA," Southampton said in a statement acknowledging the charge.

"The club remains fully supportive of Tonda and his staff as we work towards our ambition of returning to the Premier League."

The 'spygate' row broke out after Middlesbrough complained of unauthorised filming at their training ground.

The English Football League (EFL) charged Southampton, who were then expelled from the Championship playoffs after acknowledging they observed opponents' training sessions within 72 hours of matches.

Middlesbrough, who lost to Southampton in the playoff semi-finals, replaced Southampton in the final, where Hull City ultimately won a promotion to the Premier League.

The FA opened its own investigation soon after, and has alleged that Southampton had spied on opponents multiple times between December 2025 and May 2026.

Southampton will begin their Championship campaign on August 16 at Watford. REUTERS