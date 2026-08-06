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Former South Korean men's national team head coach Hong Myung-bo (right) and former KFA president Chung Mong-gyu (left) at a hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 30.

SEOUL - South Korean police said they raided the state’s football association on Aug 6 as part of an investigation into the appointment of the coach in charge during a dismal World Cup where the country failed to reach the knockout stage.

Police conducted “search and seizure operations” at the Korea Football Association’s offices, probing allegations of “obstruction of business” in the recruitment of former coach Hong Myung-bo, a police spokesman told AFP.

The 57-year-old Hong resigned in June after South Korea were knocked out following a shock 1-0 defeat to South Africa.

Questions were already dogging the Korean Football Association over the 2024 appointment of Hong, but scrutiny has intensified since the team exited at the group stage.

In late July, Hong was summoned before a committee of lawmakers probing the issue, where he said he took “full responsibility” for the poor performance.

President Lee Jae Myung blamed the failure on “incompetent people” promoted to leadership in a statement alluding to “loyalty and factionalism” tainting recruitment at the sport’s top level. AFP