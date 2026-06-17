South Korea players shun media duties after remarks about Son's military service

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MIAMI, June 16 - South Korea players have boycotted media duties during the World Cup after reporters from the country allegedly mocked captain Son Heung-min's military service, according to media reports.

The reporters were allegedly caught on a hot mic mocking Son's military service stint as the 33-year-old trained separately from the group.

Military service is a contentious issue in South Korea, where all able-bodied men must complete about 21 months of service as part of efforts to maintain a deterrent against North Korea.

However, exemptions are offered to athletes who win titles at the Asian Games or Olympic medals. Son and his teammates earned that right when they struck gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

"The Korea Football Association expresses regret over the inappropriate remarks made by some media personnel during the national football team's training at the Guadalajara base camp," the KFA said in a statement.

"With a sense of responsibility to represent South Korea on the global stage of the World Cup, the Taegeuk Warriors are doing their best to repay the support and expectations of the people.

"However, the recent leak of inappropriate conversations between some media officials at a training site caused great shock and disappointment to the team."

The KFA also requested media outlets to show "greater consideration and a responsible attitude" towards the squad.

"The Korea Football Association will continue to prioritise the protection of the squad and strive to create a healthy media environment," it added.

The South Korea team's media officers did not respond to a request for comment.

The team will, however, have to fulfil media duties mandated by FIFA.

Son did undergo a three-week basic military training in South Korea which involved being exposed to tear gas, live-fire drills and 30-km hikes.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward completed the training stint in 2020 when the Premier League was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS