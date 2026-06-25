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South Korea leave Son on the bench, South Africa have to revamp midfield

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Mexico v South Korea - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 18, 2026 South Korea's Son Heung-min looks dejected after being substituted REUTERS/Paul Childs

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Mexico v South Korea - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 18, 2026 South Korea's Son Heung-min looks dejected after being substituted REUTERS/Paul Childs

MONTERREY, Mexico June 24 - South Korea have left talisman Son Heung-min on the bench, while South Africa coach Hugo Broos has had to replace the suspended Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane for the Group A clash.

• South Korea leave out Son and bring in Oh Hyeon-Gyu, who replaced him in the defeat by Mexico, to lead the line

• Broos brings in attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng and wingers Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis

Teams:

South Africa: Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko, Evidence Makgopa

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Han-beom, Kim Min-jae, Lee Tae-seok, Seol Young-woo, Lee Gi-hyuk, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Kang-in, Oh Hyeon-gyu REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.