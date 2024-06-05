South Korea interim coach Kim Do-hoon returns to familiar settings as he eyes win over Singapore

SINGAPORE – Familiarity breeds success is an expression that South Korea’s interim coach Kim Do-hoon hopes will work in his favour when he leads the Taegeuk Warriors out in a World Cup qualifier for the first time on June 6.

South Korea face the Lions in a sold-out match at the National Stadium and the 53-year-old knows the opposition well. He led the Lion City Sailors to their first Singapore Premier League title in 2021, before parting ways the following year after a touchline clash with Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin.

Kim was installed as the Koreans’ interim coach on May 20, with the Korea Football Association (KFA) unable to find a full-time replacement for the sacked Jurgen Klinsmann despite negotiations with the likes of former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch.

South Korea Under-23 coach Hwang Sun-hong, who led the senior side to a 1-1 draw and 3-0 win over Thailand in March, also did not get the job full-time after the U-23s failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, handing Kim his chance.

A convincing win here, followed by an emphatic triumph over China in Seoul on June 11, would strengthen his case to be the permanent coach.

On the eve of the Singapore tie, Kim – who normally wears a stoic expression – was in a relaxed mood at the pre-match conference as he fielded questions from local and Korean media.

While he is gunning for a victory, he only wishes well for Singapore football.

Kim said via a translator: “Before I left the Sailors, I was unable to say goodbye to the fans here. I really appreciate all the support from the Sailors fans.

“I never knew I would come back here with the Korean national team... I have good memories here and good results, so I wish all the best for football here.”

In earlier comments to Korean media, he said they “shouldn’t take Singapore lightly”, adding: “Their national team now has several players that I coached in Singapore. So I will share my scouting reports on them with my players now.”

He is backed by another familiar figure in former Home United coach Lee Lim-saeng, who is now KFA’s technical director. Lee stood in the corner of the National Stadium’s press conference room and greeted a local journalist with a hug, adding that he had come back to his “second home”.

Bidding for an 11th straight appearance at the World Cup Finals, South Korea are three points clear of China at the top of the Group C in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 showpiece. They need only a point to advance to the final round of qualification.

Kim has opted for rejuvenation, with seven players earning a first senior call-up, including forward Oh Se-hun of J1 League leaders Machida Zelvia, Stoke City midfielder Bae Jun-ho, Daegu FC defender Hwang Jae-won and FC Seoul defender Choi Jun.

Besides captain and star player Son Heung-min and other European-based aces such as Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Lee Kang-in and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hwang Hee-chan, the Lions will also need to watch veteran midfielder Lee Jae-sung – who plays for German Bundesliga side Mainz 05 – closely.

The 31-year-old, who was recently appointed as the team’s vice-captain, is eager to deliver results for his people.

He said: “There is a phrase that I read in this book which is ‘If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together. We will try to act as a team together… A lot of Korean people are watching our team so we’ll try to bring a lot of joy with the Korean national team.”

The Koreans will walk into a frenetic atmosphere at the National Stadium on June 6, with a full house of about 50,000 fans expected. Tickets were sold out by May 26.

Fans heading for the clash can also look forward to pre- and post-match activities at OCBC Square and Kallang Wave Mall atrium.

They include food and beverage trucks, merchandise booths, face painting and air tattoo booths and an array of games such as human foosball and football darts.