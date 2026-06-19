South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo urges players to move on from Mexico defeat

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South Korea players looking dejected after their 1-0 World Cup defeat by Mexico at the Estadio Akron near Guadalajara on June 18.

GUADALAJARA – South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo has urged his players not to dwell on their 1-0 defeat by Mexico, after a goalkeeping error proved decisive in their second Group A match at the World Cup.

The South Koreans conceded early in the second half on Thursday when goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu lost control of a high ball under pressure, allowing Luis Romo to score.

"The goal we conceded was regrettable, but there is no need to hang our heads," Hong said. "The result is disappointing, but I believe the players executed the plans we prepared for this game well."

The 57-year-old also said that his team had expected the Mexicans to press aggressively from the start and had focused on surviving the early stages without conceding.

"It was crucial not to concede until the 20th minute of the first half, and the players held on well," he added.

"After that, the game's rhythm shifted to our side, and we were able to lead in both pressing and game management."

The coach declined to blame Kim directly for the goal, but the goalkeeper himself admitted that he had to shoulder much of the responsibility.

“This is the life of a goalkeeper. You can play well, but you will ultimately be judged by the one you give up,” Kim said, as quoted by the Korea Herald.

“I should have focused better in that situation. When the ball went up in the air... I tried to play it safe, but things went wrong there.”

The error happened when he tried to grab a header by Raul Jimenez but then crashed into the back of his own defender Lee Gi-hyuk on his way down.

The ball went towards Romo, who scored easily into the empty net.

Despite the loss, South Korea remain in contention to reach the round of 32, with three points from two matches. Mexico lead the group with six points, while the Czech Republic and South Africa have one each.

South Korea face South Africa in their final group match on Wednesday in Monterrey.

Teboho Mokoena’s penalty kept South African dreams of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time alive after a 1-1 draw with the Czechs in Atlanta.

Michal Sadilek’s early opener had the Czechs on course for just their second World Cup win as an independent nation, but South Africa snatched a point.

"South Africa is a team with good speed," Hong said. "We need to prepare tactically well."

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre, meanwhile, played down his team’s achievement of topping a World Cup group for the first time since 2002, saying the real measure of success would come later in the tournament.

The co-hosts became the first team to book a place in the knockout stage, sealing top spot in Group A with the victory and matching the achievement of Aguirre’s 2002 side.

“I didn’t know that statistic,” said Aguirre, who is coaching Mexico at a third World Cup. “What matters in the end is the final position.”

The result guarantees Mexico at least one knockout-stage match in Mexico City, a prospect Aguirre welcomed as his side seek to build momentum in front of home support.

“There’s nothing like playing at home, it’s priceless,” he said. “The Mexico factor is hugely important.”

Mexico delivered a nervy performance in their 2-0 opening win against South Africa but Aguirre said his players had learned valuable lessons from that match – mainly being “much more patient”.

Asked what set this squad apart from previous Mexican teams he had managed, the 67-year-old said with a smile: “(This team) has a calmer coach.”

He also joked that he had stopped fighting battles over players using mobile phones and had become less rigid than the intense manager who led Mexico in 2002 and 2010.

“I’m much more relaxed and composed now,” he said. “Age helps. Two granddaughters help.” REUTERS, AFP