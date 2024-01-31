South Korea beat Saudis on penalties to reach Asian Cup quarter-finals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar - Son Heung-min’s South Korea came back from the dead to beat Saudi Arabia 4-2 on penalties on Jan 30 and set up an Asian Cup quarter-final with Australia.

After a nail-biting game ended 1-1, Hwang Hee-chan scored the decisive penalty for Jurgen Klinsmann’s side, who are aiming to end a 64-year Asian Cup title drought.

South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo was the hero in Doha, saving penalties from Sami Al-Najei and Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the shootout.

Saudi coach Roberto Mancini disappeared down the tunnel before Hwang took the final penalty.

Cho Gue-sung scored a 99th-minute equaliser in normal time to rescue the Koreans and force extra time.

Abdullah Radif had opened the scoring for the Saudis 33 seconds after coming on as a half-time substitute.

Saudi Pro League sides have shelled out to lure big-name players while Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 World Cup, all part of a broader move into global sport.

But they are now out of the Asian Cup after a tense encounter in front of over 40,000 fans at Education City Stadium.

Klinsmann dropped the misfiring Cho to the bench and started with Son at the point of South Korea’s attack.

Chances were at a premium in a cagey opening period, with the Saudi defence quick to snuff out the threat when Son got his first chance to stretch his legs.

Ahmed Al-Kassar made a comfortable save when the Spurs striker threatened again, before Saleh Al-Shehri pulled a shot wide at the other end after South Korea had given possession away cheaply.

The Saudis had the best chance of the first half when they came agonisingly close to hitting the target with three headers in quick succession.

Shehri hit the crossbar and Ali Lajami did the same with the rebound, before Salem Al-Dawsari finally nodded the ball just wide of the post.