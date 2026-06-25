South Africa’s Zwane appeal dismissed, to miss Canada tie

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Mexico v South Africa - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2026 South Africa's Themba Zwane reacts after being sent off by referee Wilton Sampaio REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

June 25 - FIFA has dismissed South Africa’s appeal against a three-match suspension for midfielder Themba Zwane, the country’s football association said on Thursday.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of our appeal because we strongly believe that the punishment is far harsher than the offence that Themba is said to have committed,” the South African Football Association said in a statement.

• Zwane was sanctioned by FIFA’s disciplinary committee following a red card in South Africa’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup against co-hosts Mexico last week.

• He will complete the suspension when South Africa face Canada in the last 32 in Los Angeles on Sunday.

• Midfielder Teboho Mokoena will return to contention for that match after serving a one-game ban against South Korea. REUTERS