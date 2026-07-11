South Africa’s World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

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(From left) Mexico forward Julian Quinones, South Africa's midfielder Jayden Adams and Mexico midfielder Erik Lira during the 2026 World Cup Group A match in Mexico City on June 11.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa international midfielder Jayden Adams, who featured in all three of his side’s group stage games at the 2026 World Cup, has died, the country’s sports ministry said on July 11.

No cause of death was given.

Adams, 25, started the Group A fixtures against Mexico and the Czech Republic, and came off the bench in the 1-0 win over South Korea that earned the side a first-ever place in the knockout rounds, where they were beaten by Canada.

The player’s grandmother died a day before South Africa played the Czechs, and he was replaced at half-time during the fixture.

He played for the Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, helping them to the African Champions League title in the 2025/26 season.

“South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer,” the South African Football Players’ Union, an official body for players in the country, said in a statement.

South Africa’s minister of sport Gayton McKenzie also expressed his condolences.

“Our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international,” McKenzie said in a statement.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino offered his condolences via Instagram, saying his “thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates”.

According to a BBC report, police in South Africa said they had opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was found at a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on July 11 morning.

McKenzie added: “The cause of Jayden’s passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time.

“Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course.”

Adams came through the youth development structures at Stellenbosch FC and joined Sundowns in January 2025.

He made his international debut against Mozambique in 2022 and won 13 caps, scoring two goals, both in qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. REUTERS