South Africans pour onto streets in pyjamas to celebrate World Cup feat

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Mexico v South Africa - Fans gather in Johannesburg - The Mall of Africa, Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa - June 11, 2026 South Africa fans react as they watch the match in Johannesburg REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

June 25 - Jubilant South Africans took to the streets in their pyjamas to sing and dance in celebration at their side's World Cup round-of-32 berth early on Thursday, helping banish the heartache of 2010 that has weighed on the side for 16 years.

South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 in an upset result to claim second place in Group A and advance to a knockout meeting with Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The side has finally made it out of the group stage of the global finals at the fourth attempt, with the most hurtful failure coming in 2010 when they became the first host nation to miss out on the knockout rounds.

That was a bitter pill to swallow, and their success this year has been met with unbridled joy and some relief.

The match against South Korea kicked off at 3 a.m. South Africa time, but that did not deter bleary-eyed fans, as young and old left their houses in Soweto and several other communities in their nightgowns and pyjamas to celebrate in the street at the final whistle.

South Africans are not unused to sporting success. The Springboks are record four-time winners of the Rugby World Cup, and the national cricket team are the current holders of the Test World Championship mace.

But football has always felt a little bigger in the country given its universal popularity, even though Bafana Bafana have struggled to find international success since lifting the Africa Cup of Nations title in 1996.

"I could hear the celebrations from my neighbours when Bafana scored and that was enough to tell me how many people stayed up to watch," respected South African journalist Lorenz Kohler told Reuters from Johannesburg.

"I think it is the best we have seen Bafana play in many years, and the celebrations are a release of frustration and passion. People were going crazy.

"I genuinely feel this is something that will never be forgotten and this will bring more eyeballs to the talent we have in the country. So there is a bigger picture beyond the World Cup."

Celebrities took to social media to bask in the moment, too, with comedian Trevor Noah posting a video of his own wild celebrations and the caption: "We made history!"

Former South Africa international striker Marks Maponyane perhaps summed up the mood best on Instagram: "It’s going to be a loooong day South Africa, but it is worth every single yawn." REUTERS