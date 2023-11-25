South Africa withdraw bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 General view of World Cup trophy on display before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
South Africa have withdrawn their bid to host the women's World Cup in 2027, the football association (SAFA) said on Friday.

South Africa were among four bids confirmed by FIFA but the country will instead focus on submitting a bid for the 2031 tournament.

"We felt that it was better to present a well-prepared bid for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup and ensure we put our best foot forward, rather than producing a rushed presentation," SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao said on the FA's official website.

The remaining candidates are a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, one from Brazil and another joint bid by Mexico and the United States.

The FIFA Congress will decide the hosts on May 17, 2024.

Australia and New Zealand held the 2023 tournament, which Spain won. The U.S., Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026. REUTERS

