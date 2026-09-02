South Africa unveil Mosimane as new coach ahead of qualifiers

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Soccer Football - South Africa unveils Pitso Mosimane as new coach - SAFA House, Johannesburg, South Africa - September 1, 2026 South Africa new coach Pitso Mosimane during the press conference REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 - Pitso Mosimane has been appointed as the South African national team's head coach for the third time following the departure of the Belgian Hugo Broos, the country's soccer federation (SAFA) announced on Tuesday.

SAFA announced more than three weeks ago that Mosimane was their preferred candidate to take over from the retiring Broos, before unveiling him on Tuesday.

Mosimane, 62, had a seven-game spell as an interim coach ahead of the arrival of the Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira in 2007, and then took over immediately after the 2010 World Cup but was sacked after they failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has since gone on to success as a club coach, winning three African Champions League titles and numerous domestic titles with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Egypt’s Al Ahly.

Mosimane, a former national team midfielder, will have to hit the ground running with South Africa kicking off their 2027 Cup of Nations qualification campaign with a home fixture against Guinea later this month.

They will follow that up with a trip to neutral Egypt to face Eritrea and also have co-hosts Kenya in their qualification pool. REUTERS