South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns win Africa's new super league

Soccer Football - African Football League - Final - Second Leg - Mamelodi Sundowns v Wydad Casablanca - Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - November 12, 2023 Wydad Casablanca's Anas Serrhat in action with Mamelodi Sundowns' Themba Zwane REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

PRETORIA - South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns won the inaugural African Football League on Sunday, beating Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 2-0 in the second leg of the final at Loftus Versfeld.

It gave them a 3-2 aggregate win in the first edition of Africa’s effort at launching a super league, which was reduced from a planned 24-club league to a six-week, eight-team knockout tournament.

Trailing 2-1 from last weekend's first leg in Casablanca, Sundowns evened the aggregate score in stoppage time at the end of the first half through Peter Shalulile.

They added a second goal seven minutes into the second half when Aubrey Modhiba stole away possession before chipping the ball over the Wydad goalkeeper.

A super league for Africa was originally suggested by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who condemned similar efforts in Europe while saying it could transform the game in Africa.

He attended the match in Pretoria on Sunday, along with a capacity crowd who had been granted free entry. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top