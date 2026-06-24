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South Africa must beat South Korea to make history, says coach Broos

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Czech Republic v South Africa - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 18, 2026 South Africa coach Hugo Broos before the match REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Czech Republic v South Africa - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 18, 2026 South Africa coach Hugo Broos before the match REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 23 - South Africa coach Hugo Broos believes his team can make history by reaching the World Cup's second round for the first time, but said they must beat South Korea in a do-or-die Group A showdown in Monterrey on Wednesday.

South Korea have three points after beating the Czech Republic on the tournament’s opening day while South Africa have a single point after a late penalty helped them snatch a draw with the Czechs in Atlanta last Thursday. Broos said:

• "Well, I think it's a special game for both teams. We have to win the game, we all know that. So, in one way, it's easy because you know you have to win."

• "It is — or it can be — historical for South Africa to be in the second round. So, it's a big motivation for us to do it well tomorrow and to win the game."

• "I think we were a little bit overwhelmed by the situation in our first game. We have a team that has a lack of experience in such games, in such events. And that's why the reason also that we didn't play like we wanted to play against Mexico."

• "The only thing I can say is that South Korea is a very disciplined and a good physical team."

• "When you see that today — not today, tomorrow — you play in extremely hot temperature, so that will ask a lot of energy of the players... So, maybe the weather conditions will play an important role tomorrow, that's for sure." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.