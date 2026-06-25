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South Africa coach Broos hails team tactics after 1-0 win over South Korea

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South Africa coach Hugo Broos said that he was very proud of the performance of his team.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos said that he was very proud of the performance of his team.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MONTERREY, Mexico - South Africa coach Hugo Broos praised his team for their tactical performance after they beat South Korea 1-0 in their Group A World Cup showdown on June 24, reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

“I think we played a very good game tactically. It was very good; everyone did their job... I’m very proud of the performance of my team,” Broos said.

“It was an emotional moment. We came here to Mexico and we wanted to survive the group stage... And that for me was really a moment of emotions, not only because we won the game, but also for me, because as I’ve said in the past it probably will be one of my last games of my career.”

“When the Koreans had the ball we tried to cover all the spaces and I think we succeeded. But when we had the ball it was dangerous for them because we used the spaces that they gave us. We had quick plays and we have players who can find their spaces.”

“Today you saw a team that believed in itself... On Sunday again you will see a team that will believe in itself and that will fight for the 90 minutes, and more if we have to. And then we will see. But let’s hope we come out with a good result.” REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.