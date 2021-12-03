Sour turn for toffees boss

LONDON • Such was the manner of Liverpool's blowout victory over Everton in the English Premier League that the bookmakers have already begun to pay out on Rafa Benitez being sacked by the Toffees.

This was the Reds' first Merseyside derby win in four top-flight games and the way Jurgen Klopp's men put the hosts to the sword was sweet revenge after last season.

It was at Goodison Park in October last year when their campaign started to crumble after key defender Virgil van Dijk suffered a season-ending injury following a wild challenge by Jordan Pickford.

That game ended in an acrimonious 2-2 draw, which also saw Thiago Alcantara get stretchered off and miss several months of action after a similarly ugly tackle by Richarlison.

But on Wednesday, Benitez's men could not impose themselves physically on the Reds, unlike last year, with the visitors imperious in a 4-1 win, inflicting Everton's biggest home derby defeat in 39 years.

The comprehensive display led Klopp to declare his team had shown they had learnt to handle the unique atmosphere of derby games after turning on the style.

"It was, for sure, the best performance we've shown since I'm at Liverpool, at Goodison," he said.

"We had some good games here, but we were never as good as tonight. We were never as calm as tonight, we were never as convinced as tonight and that's why we won the game and I am really happy about that.

"That's what we have to reach now in each game when we play these kind of teams, because emotions are important in football. We are a very emotional football team but, first and foremost, you need the right mood and mindset."

Mohamed Salah scored twice for the Reds while Jordan Henderson opened the scoring and set up the Egypt forward's first goal. Diogo Jota added the fourth, while Demarai Gray replied for Everton.

Liverpool skipper Henderson was full of praise for Salah, who has now scored a competition-leading 13 goals in 14 league games this season. "He's been outstanding this season and at the moment, you wouldn't want to play against him. It makes my job easier because you just give him the ball and he goes and puts it in the net. It was outstanding from him," he said.

While third-placed Liverpool are firmly in the title mix, just two points behind leaders Chelsea (33), Everton are sinking fast.

They have now taken two points from a possible 24, sit in 14th spot and the unrest at the club is palpable. Benitez has already been installed as the favourite to next lose his job and become the seventh managerial casualty this season.

There were widespread chants of "sack the board" as fans vented their anger at the Spaniard, chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands.

A banner that used the club's motto was also unfurled, reading: "We demand nils satis nisi optimum (Latin for nothing but the best is good enough), it's about time our club did too."

Afterwards, Benitez pleaded for patience, saying: "I still have confidence (the) team will do well," but pundit Steve McManaman was dismissive, claiming Everton were heading for a "relegation battle".

At Vicarage Road, Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford meant the Blues stayed top but manager Thomas Tuchel admitted his side got lucky.

Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech sealed the points but for wayward finishing, the Hornets could have at least snatched a draw.

REUTERS