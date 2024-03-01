Sort out the defence, Sam Allardyce tells Chelsea

LONDON – Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino had desperately called for patience from club owners this week following his side’s League Cup final loss to Liverpool last weekend.

For now, his job is safe. But should the Blues decide to sack him at some point this season after the Argentinian’s struggles, there is one man who is willing to take up the job “tomorrow”.

Sam Allardyce, with his wealth of experience having coached Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace among a host of clubs, has said that he would happily replace Pochettino and address the glaring weakness in the Chelsea team – their defence.

The 69-year-old is without a job since leaving Leeds United following the club’s relegation from the English Premier League last May, and joked that he could be the man for the job.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Feb 28, and when asked if he would take up the hot seat at Stamford Bridge, the Englishman said: “Oh yes, I’d fly back from Dubai tomorrow for that – get me there!”

Pochettino had said that he retains the support of club co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, but the fact is the former Tottenham Hotspur boss has found it tough since he was appointed Chelsea manager last summer.

The Blues are languishing in 11th in the English Premier League, although the 51-year-old has insisted that his young team need more time to become stronger and challenge for the top honours.

But they lost 1-0 to a similarly young Liverpool side at Wembley and crucially, in the Premier League, Allardyce believes that Chelsea have only their defence to blame all season after conceding 41 goals in 25 games.

None of the top six teams currently – Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United – have shipped more than 40 goals so there is still a lot to work on should Pochettino’s men hope to still finish in the European spots this campaign.

“Sort the defence out. It’s the worst defending I’ve seen in the Premier League for a long, long time,” said Allardyce.

“Looking at the top teams like Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal... They have the best defensive records. It’s a simple mathematical equation. You win the league if you have the best defence and not the best attack.

“The best attack gives you the opportunity to get the points in the end but the defensive side of it wins you the league. The defending has been ignored for many years now and I’ve never seen such bad defending for a long time.”

At this same stage last season, the Blues had conceded only 25 goals, although they were also in 11th.

Chelsea, who are without injured defenders Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella and defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia among others, next travel to Brentford for their league clash on March 2.

They are heading into the match on the back of a last-gasp 3-2 FA Cup fifth-round win over Leeds, which again exposed the vulnerability of their backline even against second-tier opponents.

In the league, Pochettino’s men have not kept a clean sheet in their last four matches and the Chelsea boss will have to be wary that Brentford, although they are 16th, are no pushovers.

The Blues have won just once in their last five league meetings with the Bees, drawing one and losing three.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford also won their previous two encounters 2-0. REUTERS