Son's goal drought doesn't worry S. Korea coach Bento

SEOUL - South Korea coach Paulo Bento has no plans to talk to Son Heung-min about his lack of goals in the Premier League this season and will instead focus on preparations for upcoming friendlies against Costa Rica and Cameroon.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son finished as the Premier League's joint-top scorer alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah last season with 23 goals but has yet to find the net in the current campaign.

"I feel the same and I think the same as when he's scoring a lot. There's no concern, I will not talk with him about this," said Portugal native Bento.

"Maybe he will come next Monday in a good way, so I will not spend any time to talk about these kind of things with him.

"(We will be) focusing on what we must do in these two games and all the confidence is in him as usual. For me it's not a problem and it's not a concern as well."

Spurs boss Antonio Conte, however, has hinted that he is prepared to drop the South Korean as there are four forwards - Son, Richarlison, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski - vying for places in his team.

"I think when you try to build something important, when you try to build something with ambition and try to be competitive and fight to win, you have to change old habits. Otherwise, it means you want to stay in balance and it means you don't want to have ambition," said the Italian.

"For this reason, all the players have to accept the rotation. Especially up front, we have four players. For me, especially it's very difficult right now to drop one of these four players, but I have to make the best decision for the team."

Son, 30, will lead his nation against fellow World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica on Sept 23 and Cameroon four days later.

The friendlies will give Bento a last opportunity to look at his main squad before the build-up to the World Cup Finals, where the Taegeuk Warriors have been drawn to face Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal in Group H.

South Korea have qualified for the World Cup knockout rounds only twice - in 2002 on home soil and in South Africa eight years later - and Bento did not want to speculate about his side's chances in Qatar.

"I cannot guess what will happen," the 53-year-old said.

"Without competing well there is no possibility to make more games. It's not sure if we compete really well, as I expect... that we can reach the next stage."

