Song aims for Lions call-up

South Korea-born midfielder Song Ui-young's desire and determination to play for Singapore has paid off, as his application to become a citizen has been approved.

It is understood he is the first South Korean footballer to be granted Singapore citizenship.

Song, 27, took his oath at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) last Friday and was sure about what his next targets were. He told The Straits Times last Saturday: "I want to get called up to the national team first, and I want to help Singapore win the (Asean Football Federation) Suzuki Cup again."

"I'm very happy to become a Singapore citizen. I wanted this so much because I have been in Singapore for 10 years, and I have grown to become a better footballer and a better person here," added the Lion City Sailors player.

"It is very difficult to describe more because I'm still nervous and getting used to the feeling. My mother and older sister have complicated feelings also because they feel one of their family has gone away, but they also respect my decision and congratulated me.

"I'm looking forward to my new life as a Singaporean and want to give back to the country and fans through my performances on the pitch."

It is believed that Song was not naturalised under the Foreign Sports Talent (FST) scheme but he is eligible to feature for the Lions as he has satisfied Fifa's five-year residency rule to play for an adopted country at senior level.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has added uncertainty to the global sports calendar, with the 2020 Suzuki Cup postponed by a year to Dec 5-Jan 1.

He said: "I believe I can contribute to the national team in terms of attacking from midfield. I have also been playing with many national team players at Home and the Sailors, so there will be no problem in understanding and combination play."

Previously, citizenship applications for some of Singapore's naturalised players were expedited but these were before Fifa increased the residency requirement from two to five years in 2008. Since then, the Lions have not added to the nine foreign-born footballers they have recruited under the FST scheme. China-born forward Qiu Li was the last to be naturalised and eligible to play in 2010.

Song arrived in 2012 to sign for Home United (the Sailors' predecessors before the club was privatised last year). He then made a name for himself for being a tenacious midfielder with an eye for goal in recent years.

With Home and the Sailors, he has played 211 games and scored 62 goals. So far this season, he has netted thrice in 10 SPL games to help the Sailors move to second place with six matches remaining.

Song also persevered with his quest to become a Singaporean, requiring three attempts before his permanent residency was approved last year. When he applied in 2017, the ICA said it did not receive his documents, while his 2018 bid was rejected.

National coach Tatsuma Yoshida was delighted with the news, calling Song "a consummate professional on and off the pitch and one who would now be a welcome option in the Lions' set-up". He added: "I have observed how Song has cemented his reputation as an effective midfielder, with a strong offensive mindset, impressive endurance, and a knack for scoring."

Song's new citizenship status will allow the Sailors to use him as a local player and sign another import to boost their squad; SPL rules allow senior local clubs to have four foreign players. The club wrote on Facebook: "He's always been a part of the Sailors family, and a key member of the team. And we're now delighted to welcome Song to our bigger Lion City family as well.

"We look forward to many more successful years with (Song) in the Singapore Premier League, and hopefully seeing (him) don the red of Singapore's Lions soon."