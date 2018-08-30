Son vows to lead South Korea to football gold

BOGOR • South Korea's captain Son Heung-min has said that neither he nor his team-mates are feeling any pressure ahead of the Asian Games football final, after they beat Vietnam 3-1 in the semi-finals yesterday.

The Koreans prevailed thanks to to Lee Seung-woo's double and, if the defending champions retain their title, it would have significant ramifications for striker Son's career in the English Premier League.

He would be exempted from mandatory military service - in which all able-bodied South Korean men must complete in 21 months - if his team win the competition.

The exemptions are offered to athletes who earn gold at the Asian Games or a medal of any colour at the Olympics.

"We are so close to gold. We fight for that. I don't need to say anything, I am ready for that," said the 26-year-old, one of three overage wild-card picks in the Under-23 squad. "We deserved to win, we had lots of chances to score. I think we are better players so we dominated the game."

Son, who plays for north London club Tottenham Hotspur, provided the assist for the second goal scored by Hwang Ui-jo, who has now scored nine goals and is the tournament's top scorer.

In Saturday's final, four-time gold medallists South Korea will play Japan, who beat the United Arab Emirates 1-0 in the later semi-final.

The defeat broke the hearts of hundreds of Vietnamese who thronged the Pakansari Stadium blowing vuvuzelas, playing cymbals and waving flags.

Tommy Nguyen, a tour guide, said at least 300 Vietnam fans had made a one-day trip to Jakarta to watch the match.

"We love the Vietnamese Under-23 team, especially the Korean coach (Park Hang-seo)," said Ngo Thanh Tung, a fan from Halong Bay. "That's why even though we had to cross such a distance, are tired and had to pay a lot of money, we are here today."

Vietnam coach Park admitted that his players' lack of confidence led to their loss.

"Our players appeared to be drained by the fact that they were facing South Korea," Park said, as reported by Yonhap News.

"And that led us to concede a goal early, and we lost by some big margin. But I'm sure we'll develop and learn from this experience."

In the women's final tomorrow, 2014 runners-up Japan take on three-time winners China.

REUTERS