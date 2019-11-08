Son thanks Spurs backing

BELGRADE • Son Heung-min has dedicated his brace in the 4-0 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade to his Tottenham teammates and fans in the wake of his involvement that led to Andre Gomes' broken ankle.

He was sent off during the 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton last Sunday, but his red card was rescinded on Tuesday, after it was adjudged that the Portugal midfielder had suffered the horrific injury not because of the South Korean's tackle but owing to the way he fell after the challenge.

There had been fears over Son's mental state as he left the Goodison Park pitch in a flood of tears and had to be consoled by Toffees captain Seamus Coleman in the dressing room.

However, the forward showed little signs of being visibly affected by the Gomes incident on Wednesday, although he chose not to celebrate his first goal against the Serbian champions.

The 27-year-old instead went to the camera and held his hands up apologetically in what was deemed as a message to Gomes.

Giovani lo Celso opened the scoring with his first goal for the club and Christian Eriksen came off the bench to add gloss to the scoreline as Spurs consolidated second place in Group B, five points behind leaders Bayern Munich (12), who beat Olympiakos 2-0.

Admitting it had been "a really tough few days", Son later said: "With our teammates, I realised how lucky I am.

"Everyone kept me so strong. I still feel really sorry about this accident and this situation, but I had to focus for the team as well.

"This is my right answer to all the people who supported me. I didn't want to celebrate because I just want to respect the situation. I wish Andre Gomes gets well soon."

It was Spurs' first away victory since beating Ajax 3-2 in May to progress to last season's Champions League final.

They are 10 points from a top-four spot in the domestic league and Son hopes they can build on the Belgrade win, starting tomorrow with Sheffield United at home.

"It's so important to win this game," he added. "We had a good attitude and we played really well.

"It's massive for us to take this confidence for the upcoming games."

