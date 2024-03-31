Son secures comeback win for Tottenham against Luton

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min struck late on to secure a 2-1 Premier League victory over Luton Town to bolster his side's top-four ambitions on Saturday.

Son started and finished a flowing Tottenham move in the 86th minute to leave relegation battlers Luton with nothing to show from a spirited display in north London.

Tahith Chong gave Luton a surprise early lead with Son being denied by the woodwork soon afterwards. Tottenham equalised in the 51st minute when Issa Kabore scored an own goal and the hosts' pressure was eventually rewarded with Son's clincher.

Tottenham moved into fourth place with 56 points, ahead of Aston Villa on goals scored although Villa were in action later at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Luton had moved out of the relegation zone during the international break courtesy of Nottingham Forest's four-point deduction for breaking financial rules, but defeat meant they slipped back below the Midlands club into 18th place.

Tottenham's last game before the international break was a 3-0 drubbing at Fulham and when they fell behind against Luton, they were in danger of dropping more points.

But Son again proved their saviour with his 15th league goal of the season.

Ange Postecoglou's side were forced to do it the hard way after Luton went ahead in the third minute following a counter-attack which ended with Ross Barkley picking out Chong to shoot past Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Luton had a huge let-off when Son went around keeper Thomas Kaminski but watched his shot strike both posts before Pape Matar Sarr's follow-up was cleared off the line.

Tottenham sent on Brennan Johnson at halftime and the Welsh winger quickly made his presence felt as his low cross towards Timo Werner was netted by Luton's Kabore.

Johnson thought he had put Tottenham in front when his close-range effort was millimetres from crossing the line although Luton still posed the occasional threat with substitute Jordan Clark forcing a sharp low save by Vicario.

Luton were hanging on for a point but eventually buckled as Son began a move deep in his own half and then was on hand to drive a shot past Kaminski to wrap up the win. REUTERS