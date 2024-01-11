Son Heung-min set to light up Asian Cup as Qatar takes centre stage again

DOHA – The Asian Cup begins on Jan 12 with defending champions Qatar the hosts, Japan favourites and Son Heung-min’s South Korea vowing to win the title for the first time in 64 years.

The 24 teams spanning Australia to Palestine will battle for regional glory over the next four weeks, culminating in the final at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Feb 10.

The 18th edition of the Asian Cup was supposed to have been held last summer in China but was moved to 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar because of China’s Covid-19 rules.

The Middle East nation will mostly use stadiums that staged World Cup matches, a notable absentee being Stadium 974, the temporary arena made partly of shipping containers.

The Gulf state won plaudits for its organisation of the World Cup but the team flopped on the pitch, their three straight defeats the worst performance of any World Cup host.

That lingering pain will motivate them in the defence of their Asian crown, but Carlos Queiroz was fired as coach only in December, giving replacement Tintin Marquez little time to prepare.

The Spaniard, however, insisted that all is going well in the lead-up.

“I know the players, I know my mentality and I know... my idea for playing,” said Marquez, who coached Qatar club side Al Wakrah for six years before taking over the national team.

Qatar go into the tournament as defending champions having picked up their first title five years ago with a surprise 3-1 victory over four-time champions Japan in Abu Dhabi.

They open their campaign against Lebanon at Lusail Stadium in the first match of the competition.

There are six groups of four, the top two from each reaching the last 16, along with the four best third-placed teams.

Japan look the team to beat and are the most successful side in Asian Cup history.

The Samurai Blue have fond memories of Qatar, having stunned Germany and Spain in the group stage of the World Cup before losing to Croatia on penalties in the last 16.