Son Heung-min scores but Thailand hold South Korea in World Cup qualifier

SEOUL – Son Heung-min has vowed to make South Korean fans smile again, after the Taeguk Warriors were held 1-1 at home by Thailand in a World Cup qualifier on March 21.
While his goal was not enough for victory, fellow Asian powerhouses Japan and Australia won their respective matches on the same day and are on track to reach the 2026 global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
“If you miss a decisive opportunity (to score), it will be a difficult game. It is also important not to concede a goal. We had a difficult game after conceding a goal,” said South Korea captain Son.
“There were definitely positive situations, and it is unfortunate that we were not able to win.
“But I am grateful to the fans. They are the reason I was able to gain strength in a cold and chaotic atmosphere. Although I am very disappointed with the result, I am comforted by the fans.
“I feel like I have to do better. We must do better in the future. I will try to make you smile.”
South Korea’s draw was the first game since revelations about a bust-up between Son and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in at the Asian Cup, where they lost 2-0 to Jordan in the semi-finals.
The matter is resolved now and Lee started on the bench, but came on soon after Thailand grabbed a shock equaliser, with Suphanat Mueanta firing in from close range just after the hour.
Despite the stalemate, South Korea are still on course to reach the next stage of qualifying as they sit top of Group C – which includes Singapore and China, who drew 2-2 in another match – with seven points from three matches.
Thailand and China are both three points adrift while Singapore have one.
Under-23 coach Hwang Sun-hong took temporary charge following the dismissal of coach Jurgen Klinsmann after the Asian Cup, and the hosts had the lead three minutes before half-time.
Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son scored, but a capacity crowd at the 66,000-seater Seoul World Cup Stadium was stunned into silence on 61 minutes when Suphanat was onside to rifle past goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo.
The two sides meet again in Bangkok on March 26.
“There is no easy game. It will be an even more difficult game,” added Son. “We clearly found areas that need improvement. I will prepare well for the next game and achieve good results.”
In Tokyo, Ao Tanaka’s goal after just two minutes gave Japan a nervy 1-0 win over a spirited North Korea side.
Unmarked in the centre of the box, the midfielder beat exposed goalkeeper Kang Ju Hyok and his crucial goal put the Japanese a step closer to qualification.
They have three wins from three in Group B and are firmly on course to reach the next stage of qualifying.
The victory was an unconvincing but welcome return to winning ways for the Samurai Blue after a disappointing Asian Cup, where they lost 2-1 to Iran in the quarter-finals.
“The players fought with all their might for the fans who came to the stadium and for the supporters who were cheering on us in front of the TV... I think that led to today’s victory,” said coach Hajime Moriyasu.
Japan are scheduled to play the return leg in Pyongyang on March 26, their first game there since 2011.
Earlier, Australia’s Scottish connection helped them to a 2-0 victory over Lebanon.
St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus struck early in the first half before Hearts defender Kye Rowles added a second on 54 minutes in Sydney.
It was their first international goals and kept the Socceroos unbeaten with three wins from three in Group I.
A record eight direct spots and one intercontinental play-off berth are at stake for Asian Football Confederation sides on the road to the 2026 World Cup, which will feature 48 teams for the first time.
There are nine groups of four, and the top two from each group go through to the final qualifying round. AFP, REUTERS