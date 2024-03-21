Son Heung-min scores but Thailand hold South Korea in World Cup qualifier

SEOUL – Son Heung-min has vowed to make South Korean fans smile again, after the Taeguk Warriors were held 1-1 at home by Thailand in a World Cup qualifier on March 21.

While his goal was not enough for victory, fellow Asian powerhouses Japan and Australia won their respective matches on the same day and are on track to reach the 2026 global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“If you miss a decisive opportunity (to score), it will be a difficult game. It is also important not to concede a goal. We had a difficult game after conceding a goal,” said South Korea captain Son.

“There were definitely positive situations, and it is unfortunate that we were not able to win.

“But I am grateful to the fans. They are the reason I was able to gain strength in a cold and chaotic atmosphere. Although I am very disappointed with the result, I am comforted by the fans.

“I feel like I have to do better. We must do better in the future. I will try to make you smile.”

South Korea’s draw was the first game since revelations about a bust-up between Son and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in at the Asian Cup, where they lost 2-0 to Jordan in the semi-finals.

The matter is resolved now and Lee started on the bench, but came on soon after Thailand grabbed a shock equaliser, with Suphanat Mueanta firing in from close range just after the hour.

Despite the stalemate, South Korea are still on course to reach the next stage of qualifying as they sit top of Group C – which includes Singapore and China, who drew 2-2 in another match – with seven points from three matches.

Thailand and China are both three points adrift while Singapore have one.

Under-23 coach Hwang Sun-hong took temporary charge following the dismissal of coach Jurgen Klinsmann after the Asian Cup, and the hosts had the lead three minutes before half-time.

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son scored, but a capacity crowd at the 66,000-seater Seoul World Cup Stadium was stunned into silence on 61 minutes when Suphanat was onside to rifle past goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo.

The two sides meet again in Bangkok on March 26.

“There is no easy game. It will be an even more difficult game,” added Son. “We clearly found areas that need improvement. I will prepare well for the next game and achieve good results.”