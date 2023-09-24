Son Heung-min hails Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘perfect performance’ in 2-2 draw against Arsenal

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero had a North London derby to forget, scoring an own goal and then conceding a penalty, but still managed to avoid ending up on the losing side on Sunday as the in-form sides drew 2-2.

The Argentinian is the first Spurs player and the 11th in Premier League history to have the dubious distinction of scoring an own goal and giving away a spot kick in the same game.

But he had captain Son Heung-min to thank, as the 31-year-old attacker twice equalised after Spurs had gone behind at the Emirates.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s a derby, it’s always a tough game. But the performance was fantastic from the lads until the last whistle.

“I think we gave everything, so I think the fans can be proud of the game. Obviously we wanted to win, but I think the performance was perfect.”

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 26th minute when Bukayo Saka’s shot from outside the box deflected off Romero and left Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario wrong-footed.

The Gunners had the better of the first half but three minutes before the break, the away side equalised when James Maddison skilfully turned away from Saka on the flank to race to the byeline and cut the ball back to Son.

The pass was as accurate as the finish unerring, as the South Korean managed to find the corner of the net despite being surrounded by several Arsenal bodies.

Mikel Arteta responded at half-time by bring on Kai Havertz and Jorginho for Fabio Vieira and Declan Rice respectively.

Nine minutes into the second half, they were ahead again. A Ben White swivel and shot from an Arsenal corner saw the ball cannon off Romero’s hand for a penalty.

Saka confidently tucked the ball down in the middle of Vicario’s goal for a 2-1 lead.

But the advantage lasted just 98 seconds.

Maddison was again the provider as he robbed substitute Jorginho in midfield before striding forward and laying it off to Son, who shot it first time past David Raya to become the first Tottenham player to bag a brace away to the Gunners since John Hendry in May 1993.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu said of his captain: “He’s been outstanding as a leader and as a player. I’ve put him in that No. 9 position now and he just works so hard. His first thought is what’s best for the team and he puts himself into that position and then he has the quality to finish.

“I’m so happy for him. When I talk about that great environment with the players, Sonny is leading that with Madders (Maddison) and Romero.”

England midfielder Maddison now has 21 goal involvements in his last 22 Premier League away games – 10 goals and 11 assists.

Said Arteta: “We’re disappointed not to win the game, especially when you go ahead twice. It’s a shame that we didn’t win it. When we scored again and then conceded straight away, it affected the team emotionally.”

Spurs’ deadly one-two punch of Son and Maddison came off with just over 10 minutes left for Richarlison and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Postecoglu sought to secure a creditable away draw.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the Premier League after six matches, but fourth-placed Spurs sit one place ahead of their local rivals on goal difference.

On Spurs, Arteta said: “I think they are a really good side. They’ve got a really good coach. You can see the spirit in the team and the energy around them, but six games is too early (to make a judgement on what they will be fighting for at the end of the season).”

Leaders and defending champions Manchester City are four points ahead of the pair on 18 points, with Liverpool second on 16 and Brighton & Hove Albion third on 15, after they both won on Sunday.