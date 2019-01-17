Son helps South Korea to win Asian Cup group

A day after injured top scorer Harry Kane was ruled out till March, Tottenham's other in-form man Son Heung-min showed what Spurs would be missing during his absence owing to the Asian Cup. Handed the captain's armband, the South Korean revitalised the Taeguk Warriors with two assists against China at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi yesterday, after they were able to only scrape 1-0 wins in their first two Group C games. Son, playing less than 72 hours after Sunday's Premier League 1-0 loss to Manchester United, earned the first chance after he was tripped and Hwang Ui-jo put away the penalty after 14 minutes. His second assist came six minutes after the break, an inswinging corner that Kim Min-jae (above) met with a powerful header for his second goal of the Cup. Korea, joint favourites with Iran, won the group with nine points, with China on six. Kyrgyzstan beat the Philippines 3-1 to finish third but can still reach the last 16.