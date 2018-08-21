Son fires South Korea into last-16 clash with Iran

SOREANG • The talk was all about Son Heung-min before the tournament even started, and it was perhaps fitting that the 26-year-old fired South Korea to a 1-0 Group E victory over Kyrgyzstan yesterday.

With the win, the Koreans are on track to retain the Asian Games gold he needs to avoid military service.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward volleyed home from a narrow angle in the 63rd minute to send his team through to the knock-out stages, where a clash with Iran looms.

Son is skipping English Premier League action to play at the Games in Indonesia, where a gold medal would exempt him from Korea's mandatory two-year military service - which could derail his career.

South Korea were all but certain to reach the knock-out stages prior to kick-off, as only an 11-goal loss to Kyrgyzstan would have prevented their progress.

Nonetheless, the Spurs forward made his first start of the competition, captaining a strong side picked to banish memories of Friday's shock 2-1 defeat by Malaysia.

The Malaysians lost 3-2 to Bahrain yesterday but advanced as Group E winners to set up a last-16 clash with Japan.

South Korea dominated from the start but could not break through in a lacklustre first half.

But Son sparked his team into life with his goal just after the hour mark to seal qualification.

He had skipped the opening 6-0 romp over Bahrain after arriving late in Indonesia, due to his appearance in Spurs' Premier League opener at Newcastle, and came off the bench against Malaysia.

A few hundred flag-waving Koreans in the stands roared with approval as his name was announced in the starting line-up.

Their chants of "Victory Korea" resonated around the sparsely attended SI Jalak Harupat Stadium, high among the mountains of western Java, 113km from host city Jakarta.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE