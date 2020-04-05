Some epl clubs may lose £100m

LONDON • Premier League clubs are staring at losses of around £100 million (S$176.5 million) if the season is not completed due the coronavirus outbreak.

A day after the Premier League announced that the current campaign had been postponed indefinitely, Burnley provided a snapshot of the financial implications should football fail to resume.

The Turf Moor side estimate losses of up to £50 million, adding yesterday that other English top-flight clubs could miss out on double that amount.

Burnley expect to lose £5 million in match-day revenue as their remaining home games are likely to be played behind closed doors should the league resume.

Uefa yesterday lifted a ban on the live screening of 3pm Premier League games in England and Scotland for the rest of the season.

The move is seen as a step towards restarting some domestic competitions in Britain behind closed doors in order to complete the season. The blackout has long been in place to protect attendances at matches.

If the season is cancelled altogether, Burnley will miss out on £45 million in "broadcasting revenue and other items", the club said in a statement on their website.

"It's a completely unprecedented situation that we and other Premier League clubs face and which we could not have foreseen in any way only just a few weeks ago," Burnley chairman Mike Garlick said.

"It's now not just about Burnley or any other individual club any more, it's about the whole football ecosystem from the Premier League downwards and all the other businesses and communities that feed from that ecosystem."

Burnley, 10th in the league when play stopped, said they were releasing the figures to be "transparent with supporters, staff and stakeholders".

They are understood to be one of the most financially responsible clubs in the Premier League, having recorded a pre-tax profit for the third straight term for the year ended June 2019.

According to The Guardian, their £87 million wage bill represents 63 per cent of turnover and is one of the lowest in the top flight.

A conference call among Premier League and Professional Footballers' Association officials and 20 club captains was held yesterday to discuss the possibility of players taking a 30 per cent drop in their annual pay in the form of wage cuts or deferrals.

The amount is believed to comprise 10 per cent potential losses in match-day revenue and 20 per cent from broadcasters should the season remain incomplete.

While players in England's high-earning Premier League have faced calls to accept wage cuts, Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said the situation was very different elsewhere.

The global players union said that many professional footballers around the world earn little more than an average income and cannot afford to have their wages cut during the crisis.

"Most players can only afford a pay cut as much as any other worker," Baer-Hoffmann said. "Their income is not in the range that people assume it to be.

"They are paid much less, often around average national income. Minimum-wage players exist around the world and, for them, any cuts can have drastic personal consequences in terms of simply paying rent or buying groceries for their families."

He added that even within leagues, the situation could vary greatly between clubs.

German sports magazine Kicker has reported that 13 of 36 German football clubs in the first and second divisions face insolvency if the shutdown continues.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE