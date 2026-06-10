Somali football referee who was denied US entry says what happened was ‘fate’

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Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Africa’s referee of the year in 2025, had been set to become the first Somali to officiate at the World Cup.

MOGADISHU – Somali football referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan on June 10 said the decision to bar him entry to the United States for the World Cup was “fate” and urged his fellow Somalis not to lose heart over it.

Artan, Africa’s referee of the year in 2025, had been set to become the first Somali to officiate at football’s global showpiece, but was turned back by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) over the weekend.

The Trump administration said on June 9 the US had denied Artan entry for the World Cup because of his links to “suspected members of terror organisations”.

“What happened has happened and it was fate . I am grateful for the support FIFA gave me,” Artan told reporters after arriving in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, and urged his supporters to stand behind their country.

“Somalia is ours, whether things are good or bad. I want to tell our youth not to lose hope in our country,” he said. “I am now in my country, and there is no other place I want to be.”

The Trump administration’s strict immigration policies have been a point of concern before the World Cup, with Washington imposing a sweeping travel ban in 2025 on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia.

A FIFA spokesperson said Artan would now not be able to train or officiate at the tournament, which is being held in the US, Mexico and Canada and starts on June 11.

Somalia’s government said it had tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with the US and FIFA so that Artan could enter the US and was saddened by what had happened.

Without identifying Artan, the CBP said a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on June 6 and was deemed inadmissible because of vetting concerns.

An administration official later said CBP officials had determined that Artan was a threat to national security. REUTERS