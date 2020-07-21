Solskjaer's no. 1 Problem

LONDON • David de Gea's place in Manchester United's line-up used to be undisputed, winning four club Player of the Year awards from 2014 to 2018 and earning the tag of "best goalkeeper in the world".

But in the past 18 months, mistakes have crept into the Spaniard's game, to the point where they can no longer be brushed off as anomalies.

After another error-strewn display in Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final 3-1 defeat by Chelsea on Sunday, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters he could no longer guarantee de Gea would be one of the first names on his teamsheet.

Chelsea will face Arsenal in the final on Aug 1, in large part due to a pair of embarrassing howlers from the 29-year-old at Wembley. He was at fault when Olivier Giroud's shot trickled over the line in first-half added time.

De Gea made an even worse blunder moments after the interval when he failed to save what was a routine attempt by Mason Mount.

Despite Bruno Fernandes' late penalty, United suffered their first loss in 20 games in all competitions, leading Solskjaer to hint he might promote back-up goalie Sergio Romero for their home Premier League game with West Ham tomorrow.

"He knows he should save that 100 times out of 100 but that's football for you," the United manager said of Mount's tame strike.

"I can't speak for David de Gea's confidence but he is mentally very strong. I made the decision to play him and he was ready for it.

"Obviously, everyone has to perform. Everyone has a chance every time we perform to stake a claim in the team. David knows that he should have saved the second goal, but that's done now and we have to look forward to Wednesday.

"It's hard for a 'keeper to make amends. David showed his character in the rest of the game with a few good saves."

13 Clean sheets on-loan Dean Henderson has kept in the Premier League with Sheffield United, one more than David de Gea. The Englishman also leads in: • Save percentage(76.6% v 72.5%) • Goals conceded (29 v 35)

Since the start of last season, de Gea has made seven errors leading directly to an opposition goal - only Newcastle No. 1 Martin Dubrakva (eight) has been worse between the sticks in the Premier League.

Since the restart, he has also conceded soft goals against Tottenham and Bournemouth, and many pundits believe his decline has become too apparent for Solskjaer to ignore.

Former Newcastle striking great Alan Shearer told the BBC: "If the goalkeeper makes one mistake, or possibly two, you think you should stick with him. But it keeps happening."

While former United defender Phil Neville sought to defend de Gea, he also admitted it was worrying to see how far the Spaniard had fallen, saying: "He's unrecognisable from the goalkeeper that won player of the year four years out of five years.

"He's making mistakes. A confident, assured, on-form de Gea saves all three (goals). If I was Solskjaer, then I would be worried because of his performance levels.

"They've dipped and his inconsistency is costing United games. I wouldn't leave him out yet. His credentials are still up there with the best in the world. He's just lost all his confidence."

With just two more league games left before the Europa League resumes next month, United can only turn to Romero should de Gea be taken out of the firing line for the rest of the term.

But Solskjaer must soon decide whether to let Dean Henderson go on loan again or utilise the 23-year-old as United's No. 1 next season.

The academy graduate has been one of the key reasons why promoted Sheffield United are challenging for a Europa League spot, having made 13 clean sheets in the league, compared to 12 for de Gea.

More importantly, though, Henderson has made just one mistake leading to an opposition league goal, and that alone has convinced Shearer that it would be United's folly not to recall him.

On the former England Under-21 stopper, who has been on loan at Bramall Lane for the last two years, he said: "You only bring Dean Henderson back to Manchester United as the No. 1, or you keep him where he is to keep gaining experience. I think that time has come."

While United fret over the lack of a safe pair of hands, Chelsea are looking forward to their 14th FA Cup final.

This will be their third time facing Arsenal in the showpiece game and having lost in 2002 and 2017, the Blues are aiming to get the better of their cross-town rivals this time.

"To win a semi is a great thing, but to win a final is the thing," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. "We don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but we can certainly enjoy the performance and the result.

"It is obviously right up there because of the size of the game and quality of the opponent."

