Solskjaer wins first game as full-time United boss

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford celebrating scoring the opening goal, while Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster vents his frustration in United's 2-1 Premier League win yesterday - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first since being appointed as permanent manager. A glorious pass from his own half by United defender Luke Shaw after Troy Deeney lost possession carved open Watford's defence in the 28th minute and found Rashford, who timed his run to perfection before producing the coolest of finishes. United doubled their lead against the run of play in the 72nd minute when Jesse Lingard found Anthony Martial, whose effort cannoned off Foster. But the Frenchman picked up the pieces to scoop into an empty net. Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a consolation goal for Watford in the 90th minute. With the win, United leapfrogged Arsenal into fourth place on 61 points.