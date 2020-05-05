Solskjaer 'unimpressed' as Rojo flouts virus rules

LONDON • Manchester United will warn Marcos Rojo and remind the defender of his responsibilities after he was caught on camera flouting safe distancing rules back home in Argentina.

Several photos taken by his brother Franco were posted on social media. They showed Rojo smoking and playing cards with friends despite lockdown measures in place until Sunday to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

The pictures have since been deleted, but British tabloid The Mirror reported that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left "unimpressed" by Rojo's actions.

It is an "own goal" considering just last month he was lauded for helping to deliver food and drinks to over 200 underprivileged families in his home town of La Plata.

The Argentina international was loaned out to Estudiantes in the January transfer window after seeing his playing time dwindle under the Norwegian.

Last season, the 30-year-old made only five Premier League appearances.

Before his temporary departure, he had just one start and came off the bench twice in the English top flight this campaign.

Solskjaer is understood to be open to Rojo's sale when the next transfer window opens and this breach of discipline is unlikely to help his cause.

However, he still has one year left on his £130,000 (S$229,000)-a-week deal come this summer and it remains to be seen if suitors will be interested in taking him off United's wage bill.