Solskjaer supports Maguire

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Harry Maguire to "bounce back" after his torrid start to the season, but the centreback could miss today's Premier League trip to Newcastle because of an injury.

The 27-year-old has struggled for United since his well-documented Greek court case in August.

On Wednesday, he was sent off in the first half of England's 1-0 loss to Denmark in the Nations League - just days after helping Gareth Southgate's team to victory against Belgium.

"When Harry is part of the England team that beats No. 1 ranked Belgium, that's just a normal day, and then you get the headlines when you get the sending-off," said Solskjaer.

"That's just football for you. There are so many ups and downs that we have got to deal with it, individually and as a group.

"Harry's got great resilience. I know he'll bounce back. He wants to play, he wants to just work his way out of the last couple of games that he's been criticised (for)."

The United boss said at his pre-match press conference yesterday that Maguire "picked up a knock" against Denmark and would have a fitness test.

United head to Newcastle looking to react to the 6-1 humbling at home to Tottenham before the international break.

The loss left them in 16th place with three points from as many matches and Solskjaer said his players were ready to turn their fortunes around.

"We know we've started the season badly and that game ended really badly... We know we have to perform better but we've now had two weeks to work on it," he said.

"I think Bruno (Fernandes) spoke really well the other day about how we are united, we have to stay together. We've got to get on with it."

Solskjaer, speaking for the first time since the club brought in Edinson Cavani, Facundo Pellistri and Alex Telles on transfer-deadline day, said he was looking forward to integrating the new players.

Cavani is yet to join the squad because he is in quarantine.

"All three of them have got something different to what we have and they'll definitely come in and help us," said the United boss.

The Norwegian also brushed off comments by midfielder Paul Pogba, who is out of contract next June and said on France duty that he would love to play for Real Madrid one day.

"Paul's our player, he's going to be here for another two years and I'm sure he's focused on doing his best for us," Solskjaer said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

NEWCASTLE V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am