Solskjaer seeks reinforcements to challenge city rivals

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called on the club's owners to bolster his squad after a 2-1 loss at home to Leicester on Tuesday confirmed Manchester City as Premier League champions.

Second-placed United, who had to beat the Foxes to maintain their fading title hopes, fell behind to Luke Thomas' 10th-minute goal at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood equalised just five minutes later but Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu's second-half header saw Leicester to a win that boosted their bid for a Champions League place and set them up for Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Defeat left United 10 points behind City (80), with only three games remaining.

The Glazers, United's owners, have been the target of bitter demonstrations by supporters in recent weeks as a result of their role in trying to take the club into the aborted European Super League.

One protest even saw United supporters break into Old Trafford ahead of a match against arch-rivals Liverpool, causing the fixture to be postponed to today.

But the Glazers have backed United managers in the transfer market during their controversial time in charge and Solskjaer urged them to make more funds available in a bid to get on terms with Abu Dhabi-backed City.

"If you want to take up the challenge with them (City) we need to strengthen our squad," he said.

"Congratulations to them. They had a fantastic season. I am pleased with my boys that have made it to the last 10 days with a Manchester City side ahead of us that are lauded as the best in Europe.

"We want to take the next step and it might be that we need a couple more to strengthen the squad."

Solskjaer, faced with a schedule of three games in five days, had promised to rotate his squad.

And the Norwegian was as good as his word, making 10 changes to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1, with Greenwood the only player to retain his starting position.

Leicester's victory meant they leapfrogged Champions League finalists Chelsea (64) into third place on 66 points, although the Blues have a game in hand.

The Foxes have yet to win the FA Cup but manager Brendan Rodgers said this win was the ideal preparation for Saturday's clash.

"It's the perfect platform to get the three points at this magnificent club," he told the BBC.

"We know we are playing a top team. Tonight was the Europa League finalists, now at the weekend it's the Champions League finalists. But we will be ready."

United captain Harry Maguire missed his first league match since joining from Leicester in 2019 after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's comeback win at Villa Park.

He will miss today's clash with Liverpool - who are sixth and seven points behind Chelsea - while United's first-team players are set to be recalled.

James Milner and Ozan Kabak missed Liverpool's 2-0 win over Southampton on Saturday with muscular problems, and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he cannot put a time frame on their return.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V LIVERPOOL

Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.15am