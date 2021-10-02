Solskjaer praises Ronaldo the pro

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary he will have to manage Cristiano Ronaldo's minutes to keep the 36-year-old performing at the level that has seen him score five times in as many games since his sensational return to Manchester United.

The club talisman scored in the 95th minute to secure a 2-1 midweek victory over Villarreal in the Champions League, easing the pressure slightly on the Norwegian after a run of three defeats in four games in all competitions.

Solskjaer has regularly hailed the Portuguese player's professionalism as an example to other members of his squad since rejoining for a second spell at Old Trafford.

But the manager acknowledged at his pre-match press conference yesterday that he will not be able to rely on the veteran all the time.

"He's had a great impact on and off the pitch in how professional he is," Solskjaer said ahead of today's Premier League home game with Everton.

"Of course there's the goals - five goals in five games says everything. At his age, he's still fit. Of course we've got to manage him, got to make sure he can keep going with his form. He's a very good example for everyone in how he prepares, how he conducts himself.

"It's been a very, very good impact so far and it's only been a month so long may it continue."

United are back in action at Old Trafford today, just three days after their European exertions.

Solskjaer raged at the schedule that sees the Red Devils kick off at lunchtime, while Liverpool and Manchester City square off tomorrow afternoon.

"We had no explanation, but it's TV of course,'' he added.

" There's no common sense at all. We had the same scenario last season.

"Us and Chelsea both played on Wednesday and could have easily played on Sunday while City-Liverpool (both sides were in Champions League action on Tuesday) could have been on Saturday.

"Common sense might not be so common."

Noting how his side were "set up to fail" last season, when coincidentally they faced Everton with the same Saturday lunchtime kick-off, three days after travelling to Turkey, Solskjaer called on the 12th man to lift any weary legs.

"The crowd are going to have to help, that is important and I know they will," he said.

United will miss Harry Maguire and Amad Diallo through injury while Luke Shaw will be given a late fitness test.

Marcus Rashford is also not fit enough for the Toffees but he has returned to full training with a first appearance of the season lined up after the upcoming international break.

Everton have had a positive start to the season and are level on 13 points with United, behind today's opponents only on goal difference.

Solskjaer's men are the first "Big Four" side Everton manager Rafael Benitez will face since returning to England in the summer after a two-year stint in Chinese football.

Benitez has turned Everton into a well-drilled unit, a characteristic of teams under him, but Ronaldo poses a major danger, no matter how organised a defence may be.

Still, the Spaniard will not have the Portuguese man-marked as that could free up space for other United attackers to take advantage of.

"You cannot concentrate just on one player even when it is someone like Cristiano, because any one of the others can score goals," he said yesterday. "I coached him at Real Madrid (2015-16) and he was one of the best professionals. Working hard, training well, taking care of his body. A real example as a professional."

Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman, Richarlison and Andre Gomes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MAN UNITED V EVERTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 7.30pm