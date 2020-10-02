Solskjaer offers peek into van de Beek's new role

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at a new position for Donny van de Beek, after the midfielder shone as the Red Devils beat Brighton 3-0 away on Wednesday to book a place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

United earned their second win over Brighton in five days but it was a much more comfortable victory than Saturday's dramatic last-gasp 3-2 Premier League triumph.

Scott McTominay headed in the opener shortly before half-time before Juan Mata and substitute Paul Pogba scored in the second half.

Former Ajax man van de Beek, signed for £40 million (S$70.7 million) in the current transfer window, started the match in the middle of midfield, but frequently drifted out to the left. When left winger Daniel James was substituted with 20 minutes left, the Dutchman was then moved out to the flank, with Pogba assuming central midfield responsibility.

United fans had been wondering how Solskjaer would fit van de Beek - who assisted Mata's goal - alongside Pogba and Bruno Fernandes and the manager could have provided a solution on account of Wednesday's showing.

He said of the 23-year-old: "He's got very high footballing intelligence and tactically he's gone through the Ajax system.

"Dutch football is tactical - he knows football, he's got his head screwed on.

"He's a different type of left-sided player compared to Dan James and Marcus Rashford, but coming inside and finding good pockets, why not?"

Solskjaer added that van de Beek's versatility would be a plus for his team selection this season.

"He can play loads of different positions, which sometimes is a strength for a player," he said.

"Donny is one the coach will always look to have in a squad."

The United boss made 10 changes to the team that started at the weekend, with Sunday's Premier League home clash against Tottenham Hotspur in mind.

Centre-back Victor Lindelof was the only player to keep his place, and although United struggled for fluency, they were too strong for a second-string Brighton side.

Separately, Ferran Torres scored his first Manchester City goal as the League Cup holders got back on track with a 3-0 win against Burnley.

Pep Guardiola's side suffered their heaviest home Premier League loss under the Spaniard on Sunday when Leicester handed them a humiliating 5-2 defeat.

A brace from Raheem Sterling at Turf Moor ensured they washed away some of that bitter taste from that defeat and Spanish forward Torres, a close-season signing from Valencia, added City's third goal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS