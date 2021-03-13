Solskjaer may turn to teen Diallo for more firepower

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing a shortage of attacking options ahead of tomorrow's Premier League home game against West Ham but he is ready to give teenage star Amad Diallo his first taste of English football.

The Ivorian winger, who moved to Old Trafford in January for £37 million (S$69.4 million), has yet to play in the top flight but is already making a firm impression in the Europa League.

The 18-year-old made two appearances off the bench against Real Sociedad and after replacing the injured Anthony Martial on Thursday, he popped up with his maiden goal to open the scoring against AC Milan in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie.

While the game ended 1-1 after Simon Kjaer headed past United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in added time, leaving Solskjaer disappointed at conceding so late, the Norwegian admitted that Diallo, the club's youngest non-British scorer in Europe, was already knocking on the first-team door.

"He is a young boy with a big future," he said.

"You can see day in, day out, he is starting to improve. He is going to be a big player for us."

Frenchman Martial will undergo a scan after suffering a hip injury, while Solskjaer also confirmed that Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani, as well as midfielders Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata are set to miss the Hammers clash.

Rashford is doubtful for next week's second leg in Milan but the United boss is hoping he can recover in time.

"It was a disappointing goal to concede but it can happen," the 48-year-old said.

"Dean can save it. I have seen him save them. But we should have attacked the ball with the men we had there.

"That makes it harder of course, but it was always going to be down to the second game there anyway.

"I definitely hope Marcus is back for next Thursday in Milan (at the San Siro). I'm not sure he'll make Sunday but, fingers crossed, as we'll need him."

Elsewhere, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said that he was confident Harry Kane would be available to face Arsenal in the north London derby tomorrow, after the striker suffered an injury in his side's Europa League home win over Dinamo Zagreb.

The England skipper struck both goals in a 2-0 win to take his tally for the season to 26, but had a ice pack on his knee following his substitution.

On his availability, the Spurs boss said: "I hope so and I believe so. It's a big match.

"I think only a big problem would stop him from being there, which I don't think it is. But let's see the reaction tomorrow."

Arsenal warmed up for the derby with a resounding 3-1 away victory over Olympiakos in Greece. Martin Odegaard got his first goal for the Gunners, while Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny also got on the scoresheet.

"I have felt at home since the first day, I am happy to be here and feel great," the 22-year-old Norwegian, who joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January, told BT Sport.

REUTERS