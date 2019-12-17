Solskjaer laments United's lack of creativity

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United lacked the "ideas" required to beat Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday, reinforcing his desire to dip into the transfer market next month.

The Red Devils dominated before and after Victor Lindelof's first-half own goal, but could salvage only a point via substitute Mason Greenwood's late equaliser.

The 1-1 Premier League draw meant the hosts dropped to sixth and ultimately, left their manager ruing a paucity of creativity.

"Today is not a step backwards, it's more of a standstill, not improving," he said. "We're disappointed we didn't get three points. We kept them on the back foot, if any team was going to win, it was us.

"It's easy from the outside sitting in the stands and watching (and saying), 'Could've, should've'.

"But it was down to a lack of a bit of a calm head that maybe you'll get with a bit more experience."

The dropped points came after encouraging wins over Tottenham and Manchester City, but Solskjaer insisted they were still "a team and a group going forward" despite United not managing three wins on the bounce in the league since mid-January.

While 18-year-old academy product Greenwood has impressed this season - with seven goals, he is the team's second-highest goalscorer behind Marcus Rashford (13) despite mainly coming off the bench - the Norwegian can clearly do with attacking and creative additions next month.

One of the names bandied around has been Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland.

The 19-year-old Norwegian is considered one of European football's hottest prospects after his exploits with the Austrian champions this season - he already has 28 goals in 22 appearances - and having played under Solskjaer at Molde, multiple British media reports have claimed that he wants a reunion.

However, his former boss refused to be drawn on the speculation, adding: "I don't comment, so that's it. He knows what he wants to do and what he's going to do."

Although Haaland reportedly visited German Bundesliga clubs RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund last week, compatriot John Arne Riise believes he has his heart set on a move to the Premier League.

The former Liverpool defender told beIN Sports: "I know him and he's a massive talent. He doesn't even think when he gets (the ball), he just finishes it off."

THE GUARDIAN