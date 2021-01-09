Solskjaer expects fast recovery from United

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident his players can bounce back quickly after their League Cup challenge ended on Wednesday when they lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the semi-finals.

A tight schedule means that the Red Devils have no time to dwell on their defeat, as they prepare to host Championship side Watford in the FA Cup third round today.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, Solskjaer insisted that his men have the mental strength and hunger to win.

He said: "You're disappointed when you go out, always are, but we have shown many times this season we can bounce back after disappointments.

"We did it after defeat (by) Arsenal (1-0), after Tottenham (6-1), after going out of Champions League, the boys have reacted well.

"We go into the next game wanting to win this, we enter this competition wanting to win. There'll be a few changes but we'll still field a team I'm confident in."

Apart from 19-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri, who tested positive for Covid-19, the United boss also said that he has "a full and fit squad" to pick from.

Veteran striker Edinson Cavani, 33, will serve the third and final match of his suspension. Amad Diallo, 18, is also unavailable as his visa has yet to be processed despite the Ivorian winger's transfer being confirmed on Thursday.

On his new January signing, Solskjaer said: "I've seen there's been lots of expectations on Amad and rightly so, an exciting player with fantastic attributes.

"We look forward to developing and giving him the chance to succeed at Man United. It's important we give him time to settle in, if it's in the 23s for his first few games, or if he looks ready to go into the first team, I don't know yet."

United have become unlikely Premier League title contenders this season - they can replace Liverpool in top spot on Tuesday if they avoid defeat at Burnley.​

9 Wins in all competitions at Old Trafford by Manchester United in their past nine meetings with Watford.

But Solskjaer will wants to deliver a trophy as soon as possible and the FA Cup could be his best chance, while they are also in the last 32 of the Europa League.

United, who are 12-time winners of the FA Cup, made it to the semis last term but lost 3-1 to Chelsea.

They are favourites to progress to the fourth round, having won their last nine home games in all competitions against Watford.

They have also won three of their four FA Cup meetings with the Hornets - the last time they faced off was a 4-1 win in 2007.

But Watford boss Xisco Munoz, in charge of just his second match after succeeding Vladimir Ivic last month, has urged his men to ignore talk of being the underdogs.

"The most important thing is we go there and fight like animals," he said. "I know it will be difficult because Manchester United is a perfect team, but we need to give our best and try very hard. We go there with maximum ambition."

