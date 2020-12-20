Solskjaer can't wait for Roses rivalry

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing Manchester United's first competitive match against Leeds United in nine years today, recalling "fiery" encounters during his time as a player in the Premier League.

The Norwegian came on as a substitute in the last Premier League meeting between the two sides in February 2004, months before Leeds tumbled out of the English top-flight.

They have met twice in Cup competitions since then.

Leeds, then playing in the third tier, pulled off a giant-killing in the 2010 FA Cup, beating their bitter rivals 1-0 in the third round at Old Trafford before United avenged that with a 3-0 win in the League Cup a year later.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have attracted rave reviews for their thrilling style under the Argentinian and will travel to Manchester full of confidence after a 5-2 win over Newcastle on Wednesday.

"I can't wait," said Solskjaer. "It's been too long. I know how much it means for our supporters.

"It's a different type of Leeds coming up with a coach that's really done a great job with them and will test us to the limit."

The United manager said he had enjoyed his clashes with Leeds as a player and his two goals in a 4-3 win for Alex Ferguson's men in 2002 were a particular highlight.

"There were fiery games, tackles flying in, players from both teams who were winners," he said. "We had a few fights, of course."

Bielsa said he was aware of the nature of the rivalry between the two clubs and how much the match meant to the Leeds supporters.

"What happens on the pitch can have a big impact on the fans," he said. "It increases the responsibility and it multiplies the desire to impose yourself."

United have won just one of their six home league games this season. Their woeful home run stands in stark contrast to their away record, with Thursday's 3-2 win at Sheffield United their sixth straight on the road this season.

Solskjaer suggested their home struggles could be down to the way opponents set up at Old Trafford and he expects Leeds' expansive style to suit United.

"It's just down to fine margins - who gets the first goal and how the opposition set up," he said.

"I think we'll play a team who make it a hard game and also it will be an open game because the games I've seen from Leeds have been very entertaining."

United striker Edinson Cavani remains a doubt for the game due to a groin injury, while Bielsa has confirmed that Leeds have no fresh injury concerns.

