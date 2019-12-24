Solskjaer blasts team's poor pace

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes a lack of urgency lay behind Manchester United's shock 2-0 Premier League defeat by bottom side Watford, going as far as to accuse his players of performing at "testimonial" pace in the first half on Sunday.

Ismaila Sarr opened the scoring after David de Gea's howler before Troy Deeney nabbed his first goal of the season from the spot, as the Hornets recorded just their second league win and first at home.

For the visitors, this was a first defeat in seven league games and one that was reminiscent of their worst displays this campaign in its lack of spark and intent.

Bar Jesse Lingard's first-half miss, United created very little of serious note.

On the anniversary of his first game in charge of United, Solskjaer offered further criticism of his players after accusing them of "lacking ideas" in the 1-1 draw with Everton.

"I'm very disappointed," he said. "You have to come to these stadiums and get more points, but there was no intent or urgency to make us win this game.

"The first half it could easily have been my testimonial. It was very subdued, slow, no tempo, and in the end, we gave them two goals."

That was certainly the case with regard to Watford's first goal, given the shocking ease with which de Gea allowed Sarr's looping strike to squirm through his grasp.

The goalkeeper was distraught afterwards, lying face down on the grass and in no hurry to get back up at Vicarage Road.

Solskjaer, however, did not lay into the Spain international, defending his mistake by claiming he was preparing a counter-attack.

"It's just a ball that slips through his hands, a routine save he makes," the Norwegian said.

"One of the things we are looking for now is when he catches it, we're gonna go forward quick and maybe it's down to the next action.

"For me, it's his first (error). Last week (against Everton), it was a free kick, that's end of discussion, he gets elbowed in his face, it's a refereeing mistake. David is confident, training well, no bother with him."

But according to Opta, since the start of last season, no player has made more errors leading to top-flight goals than de Gea (six).

He has also now gone 13 straight league games without keeping a clean sheet - the longest run of his career - and Graeme Souness felt he had no place to hide.

Calling it a "genuine howler", the pundit told Sky Sports: "Sarr chops it into the ground, that's an easy save. It's very poor goalkeeping. He should be reading that, he's a top goalkeeper."

United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who conceded the penalty after a poor challenge on Sarr in the box, was not spared either, with Souness questioning his ability to time his tackles.

"He goes to ground a lot, which isn't a great sign for a defender," the former Liverpool midfielder said.

"That means you're not reading it early. The top men very rarely go to ground."

While the pair have also come in for plenty of criticism on social media, de Gea did receive some support from teammate Luke Shaw.

The left-back told the club website yesterday: "It was a freak goal. David has saved us so many times in so many different matches over the years he has been here.

"There is no way you can point any blame at him at all. He is a world-class goalkeeper and I am sure he will pick himself up."

