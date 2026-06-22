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France fans at New York's Times Square on June 16 ahead of World Cup match between Les Bleus and Senegal.

– Each day, the battle for space in Times Square is an epic one of superhero levels – Spiderman, Captain America and Batman jostle for visitors’ attention alongside the Minions, King Kong and the infamous Naked Cowboy.

On June 21, the heroes of the day are the Belgium national football team, whose fans in red have packed the BXL Cafe to catch their 0-0 draw with Iran on the three screens indoors. Some have to settle for a glimpse of the action from the pavement outside.

At midday at the Kansas City International Airport, hundreds of travellers are waiting to board flights to destinations across the United States.

While normally passengers pass the time by scrolling through their phones, today their eyes are glued to the six television screens in the boarding area, their attention on the World Cup match between Spain and Saudi Arabia.

Eleven days into the World Cup in North America, not only have stadiums filled up in the US, the buzz has also invaded bars, restaurants and airports as football fever grips the nation.

Football fans squeezing into BXL Cafe in New York to catch a glimpse of the Belgium-Iran clash on June 21. The match ended 0-0. ST PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

It is not a scene many had envisioned ahead of the tournament, with concerns over how the world’s biggest football competition would be received in the US amid worries over visa access, high costs, gun violence, and a perceived lack of local interest in the sport.

Those worries have proven to be unfounded.

Now that the New York Knicks fever has died down, football madness has hit Times Square, with several shops seen selling World Cup merchandise, imitation jerseys and other memorabilia.

Some fan moments have gone viral online.

On June 21, a day before their team’s match against Senegal in New Jersey, hundreds of Norway fans invaded Times Square and performed their signature “Viking Row”, where supporters move in unison to mimic rowing a ship.

Norway fans performing the Viking row at New York’s Times Square on June 21. PHOTO: REUTERS

According to FIFA, the total attendance after 36 matches of the 104-game tournament has hit 2,307,947, an average of 64,110 people per game.

That puts the tournament on track to shatter the all-time World Cup attendance record, which was set in the 1994 edition in the United States with 3.5 million spectators.

Even matches involving the less fancied sides have been popular.

A total of 70,108 fans were in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium to witness New Zealand draw 2-2 with Iran on June 16, and a day later at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, 68,527 watched Austria’s 3-1 win over Jordan.

In Kansas City, Missouri, on June 20, 68,598 spectators packed the Arrowhead Stadium for Curacao’s historic point against Ecuador.

An Ecuador fan at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 20. PHOTO: AFP

Brett Kennedy, sports reporter at KQ2, a television station based in St Joseph, Missouri, told The Straits Times: “The atmosphere out here in Kansas City, for instance, where the soccer population and the fan base is huge, the on-ground atmosphere at the stadium has been electric. And it is no surprise that the bars here have been filled.

“Soccer or football is bigger overseas more than it is out here, but when the World Cup comes around, everybody rallies around their country, and the United States fans have been really supportive of various teams and have turned up in numbers at stadiums or experienced the intensity at bars.”

Those who are unable to afford or secure a ticket have settled for bars to catch the action.

Matt Leigh, 26, who works in the finance industry, watched the US beat Australia 2-0 on June 19 at the Old City Beer Garden in Philadelphia, where he said everyone was standing shoulder to shoulder.

Leigh, who caught Brazil’s 3-0 win over Haiti at the Lincoln Financial Field the same day, added: “The bars have been packed at every place I’ve been where the game is on. There is a good energy going on. I live in New York and the bars there are absolutely full.”

Adam Carbullido, 45, who is based in Baltimore, has witnessed the same thing.

“I went to a place not too far from here, and there were thousands of people in this bar,” said Carbullido, who caught the US-Australia clash at a bar near the stadium.

“The energy was great. Everybody’s enjoying, drinking, eating, celebrating. It’s a beautiful thing.”

A large part of the football fervour can be attributed to the US being home to the largest immigration population in the world. Its diaspora communities from Argentina, Mexico, Curacao, Haiti, Brazil and Ecuador have also made their presence felt, bringing energy, pride, and unwavering support to the stands.

Also adding to the fever is the US’ qualification for the knockout round, after two victories in as many games – only the second time in their history that they have done so since the inaugural tournament in 1930.

“US Soccer wins again”, declared the World Street Journal’s weekend edition (June 20-21) with a photo of Alex Freeman scoring against Australia plastered on the front page.

Fans celebrating on the National Mall in Washington after the US scored the first goal against Australia on June 19. PHOTO: AFP

And with their victories, Team USA and the World Cup have won over new fans in the country, driving prices of resale tickets up.

New York Times’ The Athletic reported on June 21 that costs of resale tickets to World Cup knockout games that will or could feature the US have skyrocketed after the win over Australia, as millions seek to be a part of a potentially historic run.

According to TicketData.com, the cheapest available ticket jumped above US$3,000 (S$3,900) for the round-of-32 match in Santa Clara on July 1, which will feature the US against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

The demand is even reshaping household budgets.

In a June 20 column in the Philadelphia Inquirer, “My husband is a new soccer fan and wants to spend US$1,000 on World Cup tickets”, the writer asked if she should support his newfound passion.

Others are hoping this interest will last long after the tournament’s final whistle.

Elliott Pochettino, a 24-year-old financial analyst intern at Northrop Grumman, said: “I think this is a real turning point in American soccer. If the US team can go far, you could really see the way people view soccer in this country change.

“I am a soccer fan but people of my age, people that don’t care about the sport previously are still going out to bars to watch matches.

“So it’s like the whole country is coming together for this World Cup.”