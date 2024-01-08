Soccer-Profile of Mozambique team for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

ABIDJAN - Factbox on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Mozambique.

Africa Cup of Nations record:

Previous appearances in finals: (4) 1986, 1996, 1998, 2010

Best performance: Group phase

Drawn in Group B with the Cape Verde Islands, Egypt and Ghana.

Coach: Chiquinho Conde

One of three brothers to play for Mozambique, Conde had a successful career as a striker in Portugal at Belenenses, Vitoria Setubal and Sporting. He is regarded as the most successful post-independence player for the country where Portugal great Eusebio was born. The 58-year-old, who played for Mozambique at the Cup of Nations in 1986, 1996 and 1998, has managed the national team since late 2021. He coached at club level in Mozambique, winning the Mocambola title with UD Songo.

Key player: Reinildo. Age: 29. Defender.

Atletico Madrid will not be happy about losing their left back to national team duty at the Cup of Nations one game after his return to LaLiga action following almost a year out of the game. He played 50 of 54 matches at Atletico and had become an important part of coach Diego Simeone’s plans before suffering a serious knee injury in last February’s derby against Real Madrid. Originally signed from Mozambique by Benfica, Reinildo broke through at Belenenses and then moved to Lille.

FIFA world ranking Dec 2023: 111

How they qualified: Second team in Group L, behind Senegal but ahead of Benin and Rwanda.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernan (UD Songo), Fazito (Ferroviario Nampula), Ivane (Associacao Black Bulls)

Defenders: Edmilson (Kaizer Chiefs), Infren (UD Songo), Bruno Langa (Chaves), Domingos Macandza (Costa do Sol), David Malembana (Noah), Mexer (Bandirmaspor), Nene (Associacao Black Bulls), Reinildo (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Alfons Amade (KV Oostende), Amadou (Ferroviario Beira), Clesio Bauque (Honka), Geny Catamo (Sporting Lisbon), Dominguez (UD Songo), Guima (Chaves), Joao (Ferroviario Beira), Gildo Lourenco (Sporting Covilha), Shaquille (Ferroviario Maputo), Witi (Nacional)

Forwards: Lau King (Sagrada Esperanca), Stanley Ratifo (CFR Pforzheim)