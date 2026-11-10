Soccer-Passing the baton: Ronaldo Jr joins game's famous family dynasties

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LONDON, Nov 10 - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's call up to Portugal's under-17 squad could hardly have been better timed, a week after his father brought down the curtain on a glittering international career.

Ronaldo's eldest son came through the junior ranks at Saudi club Al Nassr, where his dad has played since 2023, and the 16-year-old's rise draws obvious comparisons with his father's.

At 6ft 3ins (1.91 metres), the striker is already taller than his dad and has inherited a similar hunger for hitting the back of the net. But Ronaldo Jr has big boots to fill.

Ronaldo made his senior international debut, aged 18, in 2003 and went on to score 146 times in 234 appearances.

His son will hope to make his mark in the UEFA Under-17 Championship qualifiers against Andorra on Wednesday, followed by games against Bulgaria and Serbia.

He is not the first son of a football great to set off on his own journey. While some have struggled to emerge from a famous parent's shadow, others have forged successful careers of their own. Here are some of the most notable soccer dynasties.

CESARE, PAOLO AND DANIEL MALDINI

Paolo Maldini is regarded as one of the best defenders of all time, having spent his entire career at AC Milan and earning more than 100 caps for Italy. His father Cesare also graced the colours of Milan while his son Daniel, a midfielder currently playing for Cagliari, has played nine times for the Azzurri.

JOHAN AND JORDI CRUYFF

Being the son of the Dutch midfield maestro was never going to be easy for Jordi but, while not hitting quite the same heights, he enjoyed an impressive career including spells at Barcelona, where his dad was coach, and Manchester United.

DIEGO AND GIULIANO SIMEONE

Diego won more than 100 caps for Argentina as a feisty midfield general and had two playing spells at Atletico Madrid where he has been coach since 2011. Giuliano, whose brothers Giovanni and Gianluca are also professional footballers, has moulded himself in the image of his father with his competitive edge. He now plays as a forward for Atletico and was part of Argentina's 2026 World Cup squad.

GEORGE AND TIMOTHY WEAH

One of the greatest African players of all time, former Liberia striker and 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George made his name alongside Maldini at Milan. New York-born Timothy joined Marseille last year on loan from Juventus with an obligation to buy and has been part of the US team since 2018.

ALF-INGE HAALAND AND ERLING HAALAND

Haaland senior was a no-nonsense Norway midfielder who enjoyed something of a cult following in England during spells with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City.

His son has eclipsed him though, becoming one of the world's most prolific strikers, winning two Premier League titles since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Haaland junior has scored 121 goals in 142 Premier League appearances for City.

PETER AND KASPER SCHMEICHEL

Peter ranks as one of Manchester United's greatest goalkeepers, winning five Premier League titles. He also won the 1992 European Championship with Denmark. Kasper was also Denmark's man between the posts, while his club career peaked in Leicester City's incredible 2016 Premier League title campaign.

LILIAN AND MARCUS THURAM

Lilian was a defensive rock in France's 1998 World Cup-winning team. Marcus is currently a striker for Inter Milan, having made his mark at Borussia Moenchengladbach. He was part of France's 2022 and 2026 World Cup squads. REUTERS