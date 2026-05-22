Soccer-Outgoing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's career and achievements

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May 22 - A look at the career and achievements of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who has announced on Friday that he will be leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season following a highly successful decade at the helm.

Following are facts about his career:

EARLY LIFE:

• Born Josep Guardiola Sala on Jan. 18, 1971, in Santpedor, a town located in central Catalonia, Spain.Joined Barcelona's youth academy at age 13 and spent six years rising through the ranks at La Masia before making his senior first-team debut as midfielder.

PLAYER CAREER:

• Became the tactical pivot of Johan Cruyff's celebrated "Dream Team," helping Barcelona secure their first European Cup title at Wembley in 1992 and four consecutive LaLiga championships between 1991 and 1994.

• Made 384 senior appearances for Barcelona over 11 seasons, winning six league titles, two Copa del Reys, the 1997 European Cup Winners' Cup as well as other titles before he left the Catalans in 2001.

• Earned 47 caps for the Spain national team, featuring at the 1994 World Cup and Euro 2000, and captained the Spanish side to a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

• Concluded his playing career with brief overseas spells in Italy with Brescia and AS Roma, in Qatar with Al-Ahli, and in Mexico with Dorados de Sinaloa before retiring in 2006 to move into coaching.

COACHING CAREER:

• Began his senior managerial career at Barcelona in 2008 after a year with the B team, instantly making history by securing a continental treble in his debut season and accumulating 14 trophies across a transformative four-year tenure.

• Took over at Bayern Munich in 2013, claiming three consecutive Bundesliga titles and restructuring the club's tactical versatility, while breaking the record for the fastest league title win in German top-flight history with seven games to spare in 2013.

• Appointed by Manchester City in 2016, building a dominant domestic force that secured six Premier League titles, including a record 100-point campaign in 2017–18 and an unprecedented four consecutive championships between 2021 and 2024.

• Guided City to their first-ever UEFA Champions League title in 2023 to complete an English treble, establishing himself as the first manager in football history to win a continental treble with two different clubs.

TROPHIES AS PLAYER (with Barcelona):

European Cup: 1991-92

La Liga Champion: 1990-91, 1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94, 1997-98, 1998-99

European Super Cup: 1992

UEFA Cup Winner's Cup: 1996-97

Copa del Rey: 1996-97, 1997-98

Spanish Super Cup: 1991, 1992, 1994, 1996

TROPHIES AS PLAYER (with Spain)

Olympic Gold: 1992

TROPHIES AS COACH:

Champions League: 2008-09, 2010-11 (Barcelona), 2022-23 (Manchester City)

UEFA Super Cup: 2009, 2011, (Barcelona), 2013 (Bayern Munich), 2023 (Manchester City)

FIFA Club World Cup: 2009, 2011 (Barcelona), 2013 (Bayern Munich), 2023 (Manchester City)

DOMESTIC TROPHIES AS COACH WITH BARCELONA:

LaLiga: 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11

Copa del Rey: 2008-09, 2011-12

Spanish Super Cup: 2009, 2010, 2011

DOMESTIC TROPHIES AS COACH WITH BAYERN MUNICH:

Bundesliga: 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16,

German Cup: 2011-14, 2015-16

DOMESTIC TROPHIES AS COACH WITH MANCHESTER CITY:

Premier League: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24

FA Cup: 2018-19, 2022-23, 2025-26

League Cup: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2025-26

INDIVIDUAL HONOURS:

IFFHS World's Best Club Coach: 2009, 2011, (Barcelona) 2023 (Manchester City)

FIFA World Coach of the Year: 2011 (Barcelona)

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year: 2022–23 (Manchester City)

The Best FIFA Football Coach: 2022–23 (Manchester City) REUTERS