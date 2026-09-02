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Soccer-List of major signings in the 2026-27 transfer window

Sept 2 - The following is a list of major signings during the 2026-2027 transfer window, which closed on September 1 (approximate transfer fees reported by club or media, includes add-ons):

ENGLAND:

Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea to Manchester City (£125 million)

Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa to Chelsea (£117 million)

Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City (£115 million)

Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur (£100 million)

Bradley Barcola from Paris St Germain to Liverpool (£120 million)

Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille to Manchester City (£100 million)

Mateus Fernandes from West Ham to Tottenham Hotspur (£85 million)

Savio from Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur (£85 million)

Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United to Arsenal (£75 million)

Iliman Ndiaye from Everton to Manchester City (£65 million)

Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion to Manchester United (£60 million)

Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa to Arsenal (£55 million)

Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace to Chelsea (£52 million)

Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City to Newcastle United (£52 million)

Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille to Newcastle United (£51.4 million)

Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur to Brighton & Hove Albion (£50 million)

Andrey Santos from Chelsea to Manchester United (£48 million)

Marco Palestra from Atalanta to Chelsea (£47 million)

Liam Delap from Chelsea to Nottingham Forest (£45 million)

Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim to Newcastle United (£43 million)

James Trafford from Manchester City to Leeds United (£40 million)

El Hadji Malick Diouf from West Ham United to Brentford (£40 million)

Mamadou Sangare from RC Lens to Brentford (£39 million)

Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa to Manchester United (£35 million)

Allan Elias from Palmeiras to Manchester City (£34 million)

Ousmane Diomande from Sporting to Nottingham Forest (£34 million)

Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge to Arsenal (£34 million)

Joao Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Aston Villa (£34 million)

Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid to Fulham (£34 million)

Aladji Bamba from AS Monaco to Newcastle United (£30 million)

Shea Charles from Southampton to Fulham (£30 million)

Lucca Brughmans from Genk to Liverpool (£30 million)

Malick Fofana from Olympique Lyonnais to Sunderland (£30 million)

Amar Dedic from Benfica to Newcastle United (£31 million)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton to Aston Villa (£30 million)

Emersonn Correia da Silva from Toulouse to Ipswich Town (£27 million)

Antonio Silva from Benfica to Bournemouth (£26 million)

Lukas Hornicek from Braga to Newcastle United (£26 million)

Julio Enciso from Strasbourg to Ipswich Town (£26 million)

Tyrique George from Chelsea to Everton (£24 million)

Sean Steur from Ajax to Newcastle United (£23 million)

Carl Rushworth from Brighton & Hove Albion to Coventry City (£22.5 million)

Nobel Mendy from Rayo Vallecano to Hull City (£21.40 million)

Sidiki Cherif from Fenerbahce to Coventry City (£20.5 million)

Konstantinos Tzolakis from Olympiacos to Hull City (£20 million)

Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough to Everton (£16.5 million)

Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano to Chelsea (£16.3 million)

Florentino Luis from Burnley to Ipswich Town (£16 million)

Femi Azeez from Millwall to Brighton & Hove Albion (£12.5 million)

Juanlu Sanchez from Sevilla to Bournemouth (£11.1 million)

Jeremy Monga from Leicester City to Manchester City (£10 million)

Daizen Maeda from Celtic to Ipswich Town (£10 million)

Sasa Lukic from Fulham to Ipswich Town (£9 million)

Issa Diop from Fulham to Ipswich Town (£8.5 million)

Kjell Scherpen from Union Saint-Gilloise to Ipswich Town (£8.5 million)

Anthony Patterson from Sunderland to Wrexham (£8 million)

Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa to Chelsea (£7.5 million)

Jordan Henderson to Chelsea (Free transfer)

Harry Wilson from Fulham to Leeds United (Free transfer)

Karl Darlow from Leeds United to Manchester United (Free transfer)

Takehiro Tomiyasu from Ajax Amsterdam to Crystal Palace (Free transfer)

Andy Robertson to Tottenham Hotspur (Free transfer)

Marcos Senesi to Tottenham Hotspur (Free transfer)

Leon Goretzka to Aston Villa (Free transfer)

Georgia Stanway to Arsenal (Free transfer)

Mykhailo Mudryk from Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur (On-loan)

Jack Grealish from Manchester City to Everton (On-loan)

Undisclosed Fee

Jaidon Anthony from Burnley to Brentford (undisclosed fee)

Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon to Chelsea (undisclosed fee)

Xaver Schlager from RB Leipzig to Nottingham Forest (undisclosed fee)

Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo to Leeds United (undisclosed fee)

Abdul Fatawu from Leicester City to Ipswich Town (undisclosed fee)

Geronimo Rulli from Marseille to Manchester City (undisclosed fee)

Thomas Meunier from Lille to Sunderland (undisclosed fee)

Valentin Barco from Strasbourg to Chelsea (undisclosed fee)

Zion Suzuki from Parma to Aston Villa (undisclosed fee)

Matteo Ruggeri from Atletico Madrid to Aston Villa (undisclosed fee)

Aurele Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt to Coventry City (undisclosed fee)

Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid to Fulham (undisclosed fee)

Danny Welbeck from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea (undisclosed fee)

Jaouen Hadjam from Young Boys to Brighton & Hove Albion (undisclosed fee)

Alvaro Rodriguez from Elche to Bournemouth (undisclosed fee)

Ibrahim Mbaye from PSG to Aston Villa (undisclosed fee)

Michael Svoboda from Venezia to Brighton & Hove Albion (undisclosed fee)

Jack Butland from Rangers to Hull City (undisclosed fee)

SPAIN:

Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid (£106.66 million)

Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United to Barcelona (£70.14 million)

Rodri from Manchester City to Barcelona (£65.4 million)

Marc Cucurella from Chelsea to Real Madrid (£51.8 million)

Lee Kang-in from PSG to Atletico Madrid (£34.21 million)

Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid (£34.2 million)

Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona (£18.82 million)

Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan to Real Madrid (£17.14 million)

Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal to Barcelona (£8.6 million)

Dominik Livakovic from Fenerbahce to Barcelona (£1.72 million)

Jonathan David from Juventus to Atletico Madrid (On-loan)

Bernardo Silva from Manchester City to Real Madrid (undisclosed fee)

GERMANY:

Ismael Saibari from PSV to Bayern Munich (£47.15 million)

Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt to Bayern Munich (undisclosed fee)

Moussa Diaby from Al-Ittihad to Bayer Leverkusen (undisclosed fee)

Zakaria El Ouahdi from Genk to Hamburg SV (undisclosed fee)

ITALY:

Goncalo Ramos from PSG to AC Milan (£65 million)

Randal Kolo Muani from PSG to Juventus (£32.52 million)

Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan (£30 million)

Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen to Juventus (£25.68 million)

Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea to Como (£25.62 million)

Beto from Everton to Fiorentina (£15.4 million)

Nick Woltemade from Newcastle United to Juventus (On-loan)

John Stones to Inter Milan (Free transfer)

FRANCE:

Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco to PSG (£42.68 million)

Ferran Torres from Barcelona to PSG (£42.80 million)

Lucas Digne from Aston Villa to PSG (£8.5 million)

TURKEY:

Mason Greenwood from Olympique de Marseille to Fenerbahce (£33.38 million)

Leandro Trossard from Arsenal to Besiktas (£15.40 million)

Doguhan Aral Simsir from Midtjylland to Trabzonspor (£11.13 million)

Romelu Lukaku from Napoli to Fenerbahce (£5.14 million)

Fabinho to Trabzonspor (Free transfer)

Mohamed Salah to Trabzonspor (Free transfer)

OTHERS:

Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa to Al-Hilal (£51 million)

Rafael Leao from AC Milan to Galatasaray (£39 million)

Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal to Ajax (£17.12 million)

Kasper Hogh from Bodo/Glimt to Celtic (£11 million)

Mory Diaw from Le Havre to Al Shabab (undisclosed fee)

Hossam Abdelmaguid from Zamalek to Ludogorets (undisclosed fee)

Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City to Al Qadsiah (undisclosed fee)

Robert Lewandowski to Chicago Fire (Free transfer)

Michy Batshuayi to Abha (Free transfer)

Mahmoud Hassan to Al-Riyadh (Free transfer) REUTERS