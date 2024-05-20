Soccer-List of English league champions

Manchester City won their sixth Premier League title in seven seasons on Sunday, pipping Arsenal on the final day.

Following is a list of champions and runners-up since the league restarted in the 1946-47 season after World War Two:

FIRST DIVISION

CHAMPIONS RUNNERS-UP

SEASON

1946-47 Liverpool Manchester United

1947-48 Arsenal Manchester United

1948-49 Portsmouth Manchester United

1949-50 Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers

1950-51 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

1951-52 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur

1952-53 Arsenal Preston North End

1953-54 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion

1954-55 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers

1955-56 Manchester United Blackpool

1956-57 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur

1957-58 Wolverhampton Wanderers Preston North End

1958-59 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United

1959-60 Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers

1960-61 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield Wednesday

1961-62 Ipswich Town Burnley

1962-63 Everton Tottenham Hotspur

1963-64 Liverpool Manchester United

1964-65 Manchester United Leeds United

1965-66 Liverpool Leeds United

1966-67 Manchester United Nottingham Forest

1967-68 Manchester City Manchester United

1968-69 Leeds United Liverpool

1969-70 Everton Leeds United

1970-71 Arsenal Leeds United

1971-72 Derby County Leeds United

1972-73 Liverpool Arsenal

1973-74 Leeds United Liverpool

1974-75 Derby County Liverpool

1975-76 Liverpool Queens Park Rangers

1976-77 Liverpool Manchester City

1977-78 Nottingham Forest Liverpool

1978-79 Liverpool Nottingham Forest

1979-80 Liverpool Manchester United

1980-81 Aston Villa Ipswich Town

1981-82 Liverpool Ipswich Town

1982-83 Liverpool Watford

1983-84 Liverpool Southampton

1984-85 Everton Liverpool

1985-86 Liverpool Everton

1986-87 Everton Liverpool

1987-88 Liverpool Manchester United

1988-89 Arsenal Liverpool

1989-90 Liverpool Aston Villa

1990-91 Arsenal Liverpool

1991-92 Leeds United Manchester United

PREMIER LEAGUE

CHAMPIONS RUNNERS-UP

SEASON

1992-93 Manchester United Aston Villa

1993-94 Manchester United Blackburn Rovers

1994-95 Blackburn Rovers Manchester United

1995-96 Manchester United Newcastle United

1996-97 Manchester United Newcastle United

1997-98 Arsenal Manchester United

1998-99 Manchester United Arsenal

1999-00 Manchester United Arsenal

2000-01 Manchester United Arsenal

2001-02 Arsenal Liverpool

2002-03 Manchester United Arsenal

2003-04 Arsenal Chelsea

2004-05 Chelsea Arsenal

2005-06 Chelsea Manchester United

2006-07 Manchester United Chelsea

2007-08 Manchester United Chelsea

2008-09 Manchester United Liverpool

2009-10 Chelsea Manchester United

2010-11 Manchester United Chelsea

2011-12 Manchester City Manchester United

2012-13 Manchester United Manchester City

2013-14 Manchester City Liverpool

2014-15 Chelsea Manchester City

2015-16 Leicester City Arsenal

2016-17 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur

2017-18 Manchester City Manchester United

2018-19 Manchester City Liverpool

2019-20 Liverpool Manchester City

2020-21 Manchester City Manchester United

2021-22 Manchester City Liverpool

2022-23 Manchester City Arsenal

2023-24 Manchester City Arsenal

Since the League began in 1888-89, the following clubs have won the title:

20 - Manchester United

19 - Liverpool

13 - Arsenal

10 - Manchester City

9 - Everton

7 - Aston Villa

6 - Chelsea, Sunderland

4 - Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United

3 - Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers

2 - Portsmouth, Preston North End, Burnley, Tottenham

Hotspur, Derby County

1 - Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Leicester City