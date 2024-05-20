Soccer-List of English league champions

Manchester City won their sixth Premier League title in seven seasons on Sunday, pipping Arsenal on the final day.
Following is a list of champions and runners-up since the league restarted in the 1946-47 season after World War Two:
FIRST DIVISION
CHAMPIONS RUNNERS-UP
SEASON
1946-47 Liverpool Manchester United
1947-48 Arsenal Manchester United
1948-49 Portsmouth Manchester United
1949-50 Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers
1950-51 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
1951-52 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur
1952-53 Arsenal Preston North End
1953-54 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion
1954-55 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers
1955-56 Manchester United Blackpool
1956-57 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur
1957-58 Wolverhampton Wanderers Preston North End
1958-59 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United
1959-60 Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers
1960-61 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield Wednesday
1961-62 Ipswich Town Burnley
1962-63 Everton Tottenham Hotspur
1963-64 Liverpool Manchester United
1964-65 Manchester United Leeds United
1965-66 Liverpool Leeds United
1966-67 Manchester United Nottingham Forest
1967-68 Manchester City Manchester United
1968-69 Leeds United Liverpool
1969-70 Everton Leeds United
1970-71 Arsenal Leeds United
1971-72 Derby County Leeds United
1972-73 Liverpool Arsenal
1973-74 Leeds United Liverpool
1974-75 Derby County Liverpool
1975-76 Liverpool Queens Park Rangers
1976-77 Liverpool Manchester City
1977-78 Nottingham Forest Liverpool
1978-79 Liverpool Nottingham Forest
1979-80 Liverpool Manchester United
1980-81 Aston Villa Ipswich Town
1981-82 Liverpool Ipswich Town
1982-83 Liverpool Watford
1983-84 Liverpool Southampton
1984-85 Everton Liverpool
1985-86 Liverpool Everton
1986-87 Everton Liverpool
1987-88 Liverpool Manchester United
1988-89 Arsenal Liverpool
1989-90 Liverpool Aston Villa
1990-91 Arsenal Liverpool
1991-92 Leeds United Manchester United
PREMIER LEAGUE
CHAMPIONS RUNNERS-UP
SEASON
1992-93 Manchester United Aston Villa
1993-94 Manchester United Blackburn Rovers
1994-95 Blackburn Rovers Manchester United
1995-96 Manchester United Newcastle United
1996-97 Manchester United Newcastle United
1997-98 Arsenal Manchester United
1998-99 Manchester United Arsenal
1999-00 Manchester United Arsenal
2000-01 Manchester United Arsenal
2001-02 Arsenal Liverpool
2002-03 Manchester United Arsenal
2003-04 Arsenal Chelsea
2004-05 Chelsea Arsenal
2005-06 Chelsea Manchester United
2006-07 Manchester United Chelsea
2007-08 Manchester United Chelsea
2008-09 Manchester United Liverpool
2009-10 Chelsea Manchester United
2010-11 Manchester United Chelsea
2011-12 Manchester City Manchester United
2012-13 Manchester United Manchester City
2013-14 Manchester City Liverpool
2014-15 Chelsea Manchester City
2015-16 Leicester City Arsenal
2016-17 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur
2017-18 Manchester City Manchester United
2018-19 Manchester City Liverpool
2019-20 Liverpool Manchester City
2020-21 Manchester City Manchester United
2021-22 Manchester City Liverpool
2022-23 Manchester City Arsenal
2023-24 Manchester City Arsenal
Since the League began in 1888-89, the following clubs have won the title:
20 - Manchester United
19 - Liverpool
13 - Arsenal
10 - Manchester City
9 - Everton
7 - Aston Villa
6 - Chelsea, Sunderland
4 - Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United
3 - Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers
2 - Portsmouth, Preston North End, Burnley, Tottenham
Hotspur, Derby County
1 - Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Leicester City