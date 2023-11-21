Which countries have qualified for Euro 2024

The 2024 European Championship will be held in Germany from June 14-July 14. Following are the teams who have qualified for the tournament:

GERMANY

Qualified as hosts

Best performance: Winners (1972*, 1980*, 1996)

Previous appearances: 13

BELGIUM

Qualified on Oct 13.

Best performance: Runners-up (1980)

Previous appearances: 6

FRANCE

Qualified on Oct 13.

Best performance: Winners (1984, 2000)

Previous appearances: 10

PORTUGAL

Qualified on Oct 13.

Best performance: Winners (2016)

Previous appearances: 8

SCOTLAND

Qualified on Oct 15.

Best performance: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)

Previous appearances: 3

SPAIN

Qualified on Oct 15.

Best performance: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

Previous appearances: 11

TURKEY

Qualified on Oct 15.

Best performance: Semi-finals (2008)

Previous appearances: 5

AUSTRIA

Qualified on Oct 16.

Best performance: Round of 16 (2020)

Previous appearances: 3

ENGLAND

Qualified on Oct 17.

Best performance: Runners-up (2020)

Previous appearances: 10

HUNGARY

Qualified on Nov 16.

Best performance: Third place (1964)

Previous appearances: 4

SLOVAKIA

Qualified on Nov 16.

Best performance: Winners (1976)**

Previous appearances: 5

ALBANIA

Qualified on Nov 17.

Best performance: Group stage (2016)

Previous appearances: 1

DENMARK

Qualified on Nov 17.

Best performance: Winners (1992)

Previous appearances: 9

NETHERLANDS

Qualified on Nov 18.

Best performance: Winners (1988)

Previous appearances: 10

SWITZERLAND

Qualified on Nov 18.

Best performance: Quarter-finals (2020)

Previous appearances: 5

ROMANIA

Qualified on Nov 18.

Best performance: Quarter-finals

Previous appearances: 5

SERBIA

Qualified on Nov 19.

Best performance: Runners-up (1960,1968)***

Previous appearances: 5***

ITALY

Qualified on Nov 20.

Best performance: Winners (1968, 2020)

Previous appearances: 10

CZECH REPUBLIC

Qualified on Nov 20.

Best performance: Winners (1976)**

Previous appearances: 10

SLOVENIA

Qualified on Nov 20.

Best performance: Group stage (2000)

Previous appearances: 1

* As West Germany** As Czechoslovakia

*** As Yugoslavia REUTERS