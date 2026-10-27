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Soccer-List of Ballon d'Or winners

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Soccer Football - Ballon d'Or - London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane makes a speech after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Soccer Football - Ballon d'Or - London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane makes a speech after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

REUTERS

Oct 26 - List of Ballon d'Or winners since its inception in 1956 after Harry Kane won the 2026 award on Monday.

1956 - Stanley Matthews (England)

1957 - Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain)

1958 - Raymond Kopa (France)

1959 - Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain)

1960 - Luis Suarez (Spain)

1961 - Omar Sivori (Italy)

1962 - Josef Masopust (Czechoslovakia)

1963 - Lev Yashin (Soviet Union)

1964 - Denis Law (Scotland)

1965 - Eusebio (Portugal)

1966 - Bobby Charlton (England)

1967 - Florian Albert (Hungary)

1968 - George Best (Northern Ireland)

1969 - Gianni Rivera (Italy)

1970 - Gerd Mueller (West Germany)

1971 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

1972 - Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany)

1973 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

1974 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

1975 - Oleg Blokhin (Soviet Union)

1976 - Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany)

1977 - Allan Simonsen (Denmark)

1978 - Kevin Keegan (England)

1979 - Kevin Keegan (England)

1980 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)

1981 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)

1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy)

1983 - Michel Platini (France)

1984 - Michel Platini (France)

1985 - Michel Platini (France)

1986 - Igor Belanov (Soviet Union)

1987 - Ruud Gullit (Netherlands)

1988 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

1989 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

1990 - Lothar Matthaus (Germany)

1991 - Jean-Pierre Papin (France)

1992 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

1993 - Roberto Baggio (Italy)

1994 - Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

1995 - George Weah (Liberia)

1996 - Matthias Sammer (Germany)

1997 - Ronaldo (Brazil)

1998 - Zinedine Zidane (France)

1999 - Rivaldo (Brazil)

2000 - Luis Figo (Portugal)

2001 - Michael Owen (England)

2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil)

2003 - Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic)

2004 - Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 2005 - Ronaldinho (Brazil)

2006 - Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

2007 - Kaka (Brazil)

2008 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2009 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2010 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

* 2011 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

* 2012 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

* 2013 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

* 2014 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

* 2015 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

* 2016 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2018 - Luka Modric (Croatia)

2019 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2020 - Award Cancelled (COVID-19 pandemic)

2021 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2022 - Karim Benzema (France)

2023 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2024 - Rodri (Spain)

2025 - Ousmane Dembele (France)

2026 - Harry Kane (England)

• From 2010-2015 the Ballon d'Or was merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year to create the FIFA Ballon d'Or award. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.