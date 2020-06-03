Spectators in their cars at the parking lot of Midtjylland's MCH Arena watching a live video screening of the Danish Superliga match against Horsens on Monday. The "drive-in" was set up so that fans could get their football fix since spectators were not permitted inside the stadium. Despite a 1-0 shock loss, Midtjylland are assured of topping the regular-season table with a game left ahead of the championship round.
Coronavirus pandemic
So near but yet so far
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.